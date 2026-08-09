David Fincher’s Squid Game US spin-off reportedly scrapped by Netflix

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Speculation surrounding an American expansion of the franchise intensified following the final scene of Squid Game 3, with a cameo by Cate Blanchett.

SEOUL – Netflix is no longer moving forward with a US spin-off of its global smash hit Squid Game (2021 to 2025), according to reports.

Although Netflix has not officially confirmed the news, Heckler, the project’s reported working title, is no longer in development. The series was reportedly being developed by acclaimed US film-maker David Fincher, whose credits include Seven (1995), Zodiac (2007) and The Social Network (2010) .

According to an exclusive report from The Playlist, Netflix has scrapped the project, with the outlet citing a shift in the streamer’s priorities for the franchise and Fincher’s decision to move on to other projects.

Speculation surrounding an American expansion of the franchise intensified following the US-set final scene of Squid Game 3, which premiered in June 2025, and a cameo by Australian actress Cate Blanchett .

However, Squid Game creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk had dismissed speculation about an American remake or sequel during an interview with South Korean media in July 2025. Still, he had shown his desire to expand the franchise.

“I’ve already conveyed all the messages I wanted to share in this season, so continuing the main story wouldn’t be meaningful,” Hwang said.

“If anything, it would make more sense to carry on with a spin-off or side story. For example, something like the private lives of the masked figures. Remember the photo found at Captain Park’s house with the Front Man? It was just a fun little Easter egg we included, but wouldn’t it be interesting to explore what kind of relationship they had and what happened between them?”

As of Aug 9 , all three seasons of Squid Game rank among Netflix’s most-watched series, occupying the top three spots on the streamer’s all-time list of most-watched non-English TV shows, according to Netflix’s companion site Tudum.

Season 1 has amassed 265 million views, followed by Season 2 with 192 million views and Season 3 with 145 million views. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK