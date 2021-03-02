Dance for good harvest

Mising tribal girls perform a dance (above) during the annual Ali Aye Ligang Festival in Boko, Assam, India. Ali Aye Ligang is the most vibrant festival celebrated by the tribe – the second-largest in Assam – and it kick-starts the sowing of paddy in the community.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Members also enjoy “aapong” (rice beer, above) and traditional food at the festival, which lasts for five days.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Members also enjoy "aapong" and traditional food (above) at the festival, which lasts for five days.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Topics: 