Cyrus' wardrobe malfunction during live show goes viral

LOS ANGELES • Singer Miley Cyrus' skimpy top gave way during her New Year's Eve show, but the consummate performer handled the wardrobe malfunction with aplomb.

The clip of her clasping the front of the silver outfit to her chest went viral on social media after the countdown show, Miley's New Year's Eve Party, aired live on American network NBC and streamed on Peacock.

The clothing mishap happened just a few minutes into the new year, after the 29-year-old had performed her hit, We Can't Stop.

Without missing a beat, she sang the opening lines of the next song, Party In The U.S.A., before popping off-stage to remedy the problem while the band and back-up singers continued.

By the chorus, she was back in a red blazer she had worn earlier. She even amended the song's lyrics to add the word "definitely", singing: "Everybody's definitely looking at me now."

One Twitter user wrote: "The year is only a few minutes old and we've already seen Miley Cyrus' side boob. 2022 is going to rock."

Some netizens hailed it as the first iconic moment of the year, while others applauded her professionalism.

At the end of the show, co-hosted by Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, Cyrus said: "Tonight's show was all about being flexible, rolling with the punches and making the best out of even the worst circumstances. And that resilience shouldn't end here. Let's bring that into the New Year with us.

"We've all learnt how to expect the unexpected, and rather than see it as a problem, let's see it as an opportunity."