Cuban women proud to promote tattoos

HAVANA • An eclectic group of Cuban women brandishing tattoos has emerged from the shadows on the insular, communist-run island, pushing the boundaries of a legal vacuum and leveraging the Internet to promote an ancient art that has only recently become common again in Cuba.

The nearly 200-member woman's association, called Erias, was founded in July last year, and is the first to actively and openly promote body art in Cuba, a practice for decades considered taboo in the country, especially among women.

While tattoos themselves are not illegal in Cuba, the island's traditional "machista" culture has long stigmatised the practice, relegating it largely to seamen, prostitutes and prisoners.

"I felt like I couldn't express myself," said Ms Marian Leyva, one of the group's founding members.

She credits the group with helping her regain her own self-esteem. "It was like being born again for me. You should not be discriminated against for having your skin tattooed," she said.

The open activism of Erias' members is not without risk.

Cuba's government maintains a list of approved, private-sector trades and "tattoo artist" is not among them. Though the practice is not explicitly outlawed either, the legal limbo has long forced the art to remain in the shadows.

But growing access to the Internet as well as cultural exchange through the country's tourism industry have increasingly exposed the population to practices like tattoo art so common elsewhere.

As a result, the women of Erias say body art is no longer viewed as taboo.

Ms Ariam Arrieta, photographer and co-founder of Erias, credits the fast-growing group with providing safety in numbers for its members. "Unlike just three years ago, today, we can say women are getting tattooed here on a daily basis," she said at a photo session in Havana.

The rise of tattoos on the island of 11 million comes as Cuba puts to public referendum a family code that seeks to liberalise the rights of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community and beef up laws protecting the rights of women and children.

Tattoo artist Amanda Santana said the Internet offers new modes of advertising and helps spread the group's message of acceptance.

She added: "All tattoo artists use the Internet to promote ourselves. I have my Instagram page, contact with my clients online."

