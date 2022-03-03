Cuban women emerge from shadows to promote body art once seen as taboo

HAVANA (REUTERS) - An eclectic group of Cuban women brandishing tattoos has emerged from the shadows on the insular, communist-run island, pushing the boundaries of a legal vacuum and leveraging the Internet to promote an ancient art that has only recently become common again in Cuba.

The nearly 200-member woman's association, called Erias, was founded in July 2021, and is the first to actively and openly promote body art in Cuba, a practice for decades considered taboo in the country, especially among women.

While tattoos themselves are not illegal in Cuba, the island's traditional "machista" culture has long stigmatised the practice, relegating it largely to seamen, prostitutes and prisoners.

"I was so self-conscious. I felt like I couldn't express myself," said Ms Marian Leyva, one of the group's founding members.

She credits the group with helping her regain her own self-esteem.

"It was like being born again for me. You should not be discriminated against for having your skin tattooed," she said.

The open activism of Erias' members is not without risk.

Cuba's government maintains a list of approved, private-sector trades, and "tattoo artist" is not among them.

Though the practice is not explicitly outlawed either, the legal limbo has long forced the art to remain in the shadows.

But growing access to the Internet - which only recently became commonplace on the island - as well as cultural exchange through the country's tourism industry have increasingly exposed the population to practices like tattoo art so common elsewhere.

As a result, the women of Erias say body art is no longer viewed as taboo.

Ms Ariam Arrieta, the photographer and co-founder of Erias, credits the fast-growing group with providing safety in numbers for its members, who increasingly feel comfortable expressing themselves.

"Unlike just three years ago, today we can say that women are getting tattooed here on a daily basis," she told Reuters amid a photo session in Havana.