For Subscribers
Covid-19 Home Recovery Survival Guide
Experts highlight the precautions to take for patients on the Home Recovery Programme, as well as family members living in the same household
Home recovery is now the default care management model for people infected with Covid-19 who have mild or no symptoms.
While those on the Home Recovery Programme (HRP) must isolate themselves in a room and refrain from interacting with anyone, there is a higher risk of other people living in the same home becoming infected with the virus. Hence, there is a need to take more thorough precautions.