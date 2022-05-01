The many shades of TikTok tribes

Dark academia, a subculture inspired by elite student life, has two billion views. The Y2K and E-Girl subcultures, which draw on the trends of the 2000s and 2010s respectively, have 5.7 billion and 17.9 billion views each.

Cosplay, an established subculture of dressing up as fictional characters that predates TikTok, has racked up approximately 113.3 billion views.

Dr Natalie Pang, a senior lecturer of communications and new media at National University of Singapore (NUS), says the rise in TikTok subcultures may be a way for young people to respond to the uncertainty and disruption of the pandemic.

"Young people use creativity or participate in following these subcultures to cope and seek divergence away from the great stress they must be feeling."

Modern-day subcultures parallel the cult-like and subversive characteristics of punk and goth from the 1960s to 1980s.

But Dr Jinna Tay, senior lecturer of communications and new media at NUS, says that unlike past subcultures such as the countercultural hippie movement, present-day subcultures tend to be divorced from political value systems and beliefs.

"With social media, it has become more performative compared with the past, where one had to live a life of defiance in order to be a hippie.

"Nowadays, subcultures utilise style, where fashion is invoked as a performative social practice to express the user's identity. Fashion becomes the middle ground for all sorts of cultural change, tastes, mindsets and values."

As apps such as TikTok, Instagram and the moodboard creator Pinterest allow users to selectively curate the media they consume, they also guide them in expressing their personalities through the aesthetics they associate with.

Subculture video content often has distinct themes. Content creators often film themselves recreating a specific fashion palette, picking a "dream" environment or listening to music that aligns with the aesthetic template.

They may also adopt specific lingo or acquire objects to better embody the subculture.

Dr Edson C. Tandoc Jr, director of Nanyang Technological University's Centre for Information Integrity and the Internet, says subcultures help their followers fulfil a sense of belonging.

"Social media platforms are designed to facilitate the formation of subcultures because we can express our interests shared with other people and project the type of identity we want to construct for ourselves."

Polytechnic student El Goh, 19, began cosplaying on TikTok after he watched Japanese anime series Attack On Titan (2013 to present). He became fascinated by the character Levi Ackerman, whom he started dressing up as.

"For Levi, I got my hair cut shorter than before. I ended up liking it so much that I maintained the hairstyle even after I finished cosplaying," he says.

Being Levi on TikTok made him feel more confident, he adds. "Thanks to that, I'm a lot more comfortable in my own body than before.

"Engagement is really high on TikTok because of how easy and accessible it is. You don't have to be physically at an event or in the same country to see your favourite cosplayers in action."

He has also connected with others because his cosplay videos appeared on their "For You" page, a discovery section of TikTok where videos are recommended based on the app's algorithm and the user's preferences.

"Cosplay impacts me in quite a social way, which says a lot considering I'm usually not one to step out of my comfort zone," he says.

Dr Edson says live streaming also allows young people to form parasocial relationships with influencers or content curators.

These are one-sided relationships in which one party invests a great deal of emotional energy and effort into interacting with the other, as if they are close friends, even though the other does not reciprocate.

"This is the relationship that people feel towards characters on television or other media platforms. Our studies have shown that watching a live-streamer has the ability to reduce one's feeling of loneliness."

But such parasocial relationships may also cross boundaries. Mr Goh has observed in his online communities a rising tendency to project too hard onto fictional characters.

This is manifested through a "kinlist", a list of psychological and personality attributes of the characters they relate to.

"While it's quite fun to have a kinlist and compare it with your friends', this culture is starting to get a little unhealthy.

"Sometimes, when we project too hard as a coping mechanism, the lines between fiction and reality start to blur."

Still, the escapism afforded by these subcultures, however temporary, may feel vital to many in these communities.

Cosplayer Elva Sim, 19, says: "Being someone else you're not, from a fictitious world, and interacting with others who share the same passion, certainly serves as a good distraction from the bleak realities of life right now: such as ever-growing inflation, hearing news about tragedy and war round the clock, and the dull realities of living in a pandemic for the third year.

"Being in the anime and cosplay subculture has also made me more open-minded towards people from all walks of life."

Y2K: Turn-of-the-millennium glamour

"It's Britney, b***h!"

American singer Britney Spears' catchphrase, which heralded her comeback to pop music in 2007 after her public breakdown, could well sum up the essence of the Y2K aesthetic.

Loud, flamboyant and empowering, this subculture is inspired by the trends of the late 1990s to the early 2000s.

Fluorescent neon colours, flip phones, handheld digital Tamagotchi pets and social network Myspace - all these things characterise the subculture's nostalgia for the early days of the Internet.

Its Generation Z followers, who were by and large born after this era, believe this to be a watershed moment for pop culture.

They take their cue from the likes of television series Sex And The City (1998 to 2004) and films Legally Blonde (2001) and Mean Girls (2004).

On the grungier side are the "emo" characters and neon-saturated backdrop of Hong Kong director Wong Kar Wai's film Fallen Angels (1995) and seminal science-fiction film The Matrix (1999).

Singaporean Y2K enthusiast Kerni Chew, 22, likes the sass and confidence of the era's catchy pop music and iconic celebrities, such as Spears, heiress Paris Hilton and girl group Destiny's Child.

While Y2K glamorises an era of optimism that predates today's social media, it often overlooks the period's many crises, such as the Sept 11 terrorist attacks, the severe acute respiratory syndrome viral outbreak and the millennium bug that many feared would destroy computer infrastructure and bring about the apocalypse.

Ms Chew also believes that contemporary takes on Y2K clothing can be provocative and sexualised, due to the fast fashion brands that produce it, which may put younger followers at risk.

But the subculture may also introduce them to more sustainable kinds of fashion.

Indonesian influencer Mivia Angelitha, 17, who has 3.4 million followers on her TikTok account @mmivia, gravitates towards Y2K styles and sources clothing from the 1990s and 2000s from thrift shops.

She says the aesthetic cultivated her love of slow fashion.

She adds: "It has definitely taught me to be more confident, especially with my body. I used to be very shy."

Cottagecore: Escape to pastoral idylls

Picnics. Fluffy cows. Cosy pastimes such as crocheting cardigans and baking pies. Enter the world of cottagecore, which romanticises quiet countryside living for those desperate to escape the stress of modern life.

The subculture first emerged on micro-blogging website Tumblr in the 2010s and has since had a renaissance on TikTok.

Its vision of domesticity and a harmonious coexistence with nature resonated with millions online during the worldwide lockdowns of 2020.

Content creators often film themselves frolicking in pastoral areas to the gentle strains of indie folk music.

It has even endeared itself to some in Singapore, which has little countryside to speak of.

Student Hayley Sim, 19, runs Instagram crochet business @softlymadecottage, which has amassed more than 26,000 followers.

"There's just something so homely about this subculture. Being surrounded by nature grounds me," says Ms Sim.

"Most of us live in HDB flats or crowded buildings in the city and we often feel like it's too noisy or busy. With cottagecore, we are able to imagine what it would be like living a slower-paced life in the countryside, compared with our fast-paced reality.

"With how stressful the pandemic was and how we couldn't leave the house, getting into cottagecore allowed people to travel mentally to another world where everything is peaceful."

Ms Sim also thinks cottagecore allows an escape from patriarchal hierarchies, which tend to both demand and devalue domestic activities such as cooking, crocheting or other handicrafts.

"People would have the freedom to enjoy these activities not because they are useful or expected, but rather because they can bring enjoyment.

"Cottagecore creates a space where individuals can experiment with traditional femininity without consequences."

Dark academia: Dreaming of schooling in halls of history

Schools may have migrated to small screens the past two years, but some students are dreaming of university life in hallowed halls.

This aesthetic, dubbed "dark academia", is dedicated to all things scholarly.

Its enthusiasts idealise a student culture reminiscent of 1950s to 1960s life in prestigious universities such as Oxford or Cambridge University in Britain or Ivy League liberal arts colleges in the United States.

This could mean studying classic texts by candlelight while listening to classical music, using typewriters or even writing letters in calligraphy and then sealing them with wax.

The aesthetic is also influenced by the gothic architecture of Western universities, with their darkwood hallways and old-fashioned libraries.

The foundational text of dark academia is American author Donna Tartt's novel The Secret History (1992), which follows a group of eccentric classics students at an elite New England college, who eventually resort to murder.

Despite the characters' questionable morals, many are drawn to the moody, sophisticated aesthetic of the story.

Content creators often stitch together movie stills of dream schools such as Hogwarts from the Harry Potter books by J.K. Rowling or Welton Academy in the film Dead Poets Society (1989).

Singaporean student Grace Lee, 21, who runs dark academia-themed Instagram and TikTok accounts @vintagelygrace, and has close to 16,000 followers across both platforms, says the subculture engenders a sense of curiosity and wonderment that has helped her cope with the pandemic's toll on mental health.

"Essentially, it is about discovering more about the world and not being tired of doing so.

"I am grateful for its focus on literature and history, which are topics I am passionate about," she says.

She has picked up new hobbies such as collecting vintage fashion and ornaments. "They make time stand still, in a way."

The dark academia community in Singapore is small.

Ms Lee notes that its particular style - tweed coats, tailored trousers, Oxford shoes and knitted vests - is not suited for the tropical climate.

She is also leery of its Eurocentric focus and tendency to glamorise elite schools.

"Recently, there has been slight progression in terms of racial inclusivity, but it hasn't been remarkable either," says Ms Lee, who hopes to add a more diverse spin to the subculture with her content.