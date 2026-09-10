Coping with change, starting school: Arts activities to help your child navigate ‘big’ feelings

Curated by Catch.sg, these seven arts programmes give children the tools to build confidence and emotional resilience

PHOTOS: (CLOCKWISE FROM TOP LEFT) GUEK PENG SIONG, BERNIE NG, THE ARTGROUND, SCHOOL OF MUSIC AND THE ARTS

These arts programmes can help children discover new ways to understand the world.

Introducing children to big topics – from school anxiety and environmental responsibility to managing emotional change – does not always require a heavy-handed conversation. Often, the most effective path to a child’s heart and mind is through immersive storytelling, live music and movement.

The arts offer children a safe, imaginative space to process complex concepts. Whether they are building bodily coordination through dance, sharpening emotional intelligence via interactive drama, or discovering an outlet for self-expression through musical instruments, these curated events equip young audiences with foundational life skills, nurture empathy and build the social resilience children need to grow and connect with the world around them.

Below are seven performances and interactive workshops designed to enrich your child’s creative and emotional development.

Teach kids conservation through dance and storytelling

The Grass That Flowers introduces children to environmental conservation through an integrated art-science experience. Photographed during The Arts Fission Company’s Young People Environmental Dance-Theatre production, Looking for Pavona, in 2025. PHOTO: GUEK PENG SIONG

Marine science meets dance in this fantastical performance that reimagines familiar sea creatures as magical water spirits. When human disruptions turn the seagrass world upside down, all sea deities – kind or mean – must band together to fight for their community’s survival.

Through movement and storytelling, children learn about conservation, the ecosystem and the impact humans have on the environment. By watching characters set aside their differences to protect their community, young audiences discover a valuable lesson: Working together, even with those who are different, is how to care for what matters.

Brought to life by the dynamic professional dancers from Arts Fission and child performers, the show addresses complex ecological concepts through a magical and accessible learning experience, showing children that understanding the world around them can be both joyful and meaningful.

The Grass That Flowers

By The Arts Fission Company

When: Nov 11 to 14 at 11am and 2pm

Where: Drama Centre Black Box, National Library Building (Level 5), 100 Victoria Street

Ticket info: From $20 (SG Culture Pass eligible)

More details here

Build empathy through an unlikely friendship

The Forest Heroes encourages children to think about how people and animals share the environment. Photographed during the pre-show segment of Theatre for Young Audience, Phinny & Wally: Echoes of Home, in 2025. PHOTO: NINE YEARS THEATRE

Performed in Mandarin, the play follows Ying, a little girl with a big imagination, who gets to live out her superhero dreams when a young elephant wanders into her village. As Ying and the baby elephant Fu form an unlikely friendship, what begins as an unexpected encounter quietly folds into a story of courage, companionship and care.

With puppetry and music, The Forest Heroes creates an immersive experience that draws children into Ying’s world. As Ying learns to protect Fu, young audiences learn to build the kind of empathy and emotional vocabulary required to navigate relationships and the world around them. Beyond the individual, the story also opens up gentle and meaningful conversations between parents and children about how humans learn to live alongside nature.

The Forest Heroes

By Nine Years Theatre

When: Sept 11 to 27 at 10am and 12pm (Tuesdays to Thursdays); 10am, 12pm and 3pm (Fridays); 11am, 2pm and 4pm (weekends)

Where: Drama Centre Black Box, National Library Building (Level 5), 100 Victoria Street

Ticket info: From $30.40 (SG Culture Pass eligible)

More details here

Introduce classical dance and music to children

The Nutcracker invites children into an enchanted world, sparking their imagination and nurturing a love for classical dance through graceful movements. Photographed during The Nutcracker 2022. PHOTO: BERNIE NG

For children new to ballet, watching trained dancers express emotion and narrative entirely through movement teaches them that storytelling can transcend language. Choreographed by Singapore Ballet artistic director Janek Schergen, and accompanied live by the Metropolitan Festival Orchestra, the performance follows Clara, a young girl whose enchanted Christmas gift – a Nutcracker doll – comes to life as a prince and leads her on a fantastical adventure against the Mouse King.

A beloved Christmas classic suitable for children aged four and above, the ballet offers them an enchanting introduction to classical dance, while its fantastical story can spark their imagination and appreciation for music and live performance. Together, the magic of music and dance make for a shared experience the whole family can enjoy.

The Nutcracker

By Singapore Ballet

When: Dec 9 to 13 at 8pm (Wednesday to Friday); 2pm and 8pm (Saturday); 1pm and 7pm (Sunday)

Where: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive

Ticket info: From $55 (SG Culture Pass eligible)

More details here

Help kids embrace change

White encourages children to use their imagination, stay curious and embrace change through visual storytelling, music and humour. PHOTO: THE ARTGROUND

Co-directed by Ian Loy, The Artground reimagines a Singaporean version of White, a theatre production originally created by the Catherine Wheels Theatre Company in Scotland.

In this curious world, two friends work hard to care for birds and their precious eggs. Their neat, bright and perfectly white surroundings are transformed when unexpected colours begin appearing high in the trees.

Filled with humour, visual storytelling and music, White uses this gentle disruption to show children that change, while unsettling at first, can lead to something wonderful. As children follow the characters on an adventure, they build emotional resilience and develop a more curious, open relationship with the unexpected.

Tickets include the 45-minute performance, as well as an Explore: Lost Islands session 30 minutes prior. Grip socks are required for entry to the premises.

White

By The Artground

When: Sept 26 to Oct 4; various timings

Where: The Artground WhiteBox, Goodman Arts Centre, Block J, #01-40, 90 Goodman Road

Ticket info: From $28 (SG Culture Pass eligible)

More details here

Build confidence and coordination

A Little RAW uses dance, artmaking and creative movement to help children build confidence, coordination and creativity. PHOTO: RAW MOVES

Blending dance with artmaking, material exploration, nature-inspired activities and puppetry, A Little RAW is an integrated creative movement programme that develops body awareness, coordination and individual forms of expression. Guided by seasoned dance practitioners and movement educators who have worked with young people of diverse abilities over many years, its small-class curriculum brings together play, imagination and hands-on learning.

Through physical exploration and improvisation, children learn to make choices, adapt to new experiences and build meaningful connections with others – growing in confidence as they discover the many ways to communicate, imagine and engage with the world around them.

Split into four terms throughout the year, the programme celebrates the idea that artistic discovery can be for everyone. Children aged five to 10 will be placed in junior classes, while those aged 10 and above will be in youth classes.

A Little RAW (Junior and Youth)

By RAW Moves

When: Until Nov 21; various timings on Saturdays

Where: RAW Moves Studio, Block B, #01-08, 90 Goodman Road

Ticket info: From $300 for 12 sessions

More details here

Ease children into their first day of school

Grady’s Growth Tales uses dramatic play to help young children develop confidence, communication skills and creative thinking. PHOTO: HELEN O’GRADY ASIA

For little ones facing their first day of school, Grady Bear makes for a reassuring companion. Designed to be experienced together, this read-aloud drama for preschoolers and parents introduces children to dramatic play and creative expression – building confidence, communication skills, emotional intelligence and creative thinking in a warm, imaginative setting that both parents and children can enjoy.

At the workshop, parents can choose to buy the book, Grady’s First Day At School by Singaporean author Su-Ann Mae Phillips, though it is not necessary for participation. Lower primary students may also attend.

Grady’s Growth Tales: Stories That Shape

By Helen O’Grady Asia

When: Sept 12, 2026 to Mar 30, 2027; various timings

Where: Block B, #03-19, Goodman Arts Centre, 90 Goodman Road

Ticket info: From $50 (SG Culture Pass eligible)

More details here

Give children their first taste of music-making

The Rockstar Experience gives children a chance to try the keyboard, drums and guitar while discovering how different instruments work together in a band. PHOTO: SCHOOL OF MUSIC AND THE ARTS

For those curious about music and instruments, The Rockstar Experience is an excellent way to be introduced to the keyboard, drums and guitar. In this 100-minute discovery workshop, teachers will guide participants through the sound and musical role of each instrument in a band – helping children understand not just how to play, but how different instruments can work together to create something greater.

Beyond the technical foundations, picking up an instrument gives children a new outlet for self-expression and a way to channel emotions and ideas that words alone cannot always capture. Open to adult learners too, the workshop also makes for a wonderful parent-child bonding experience, allowing families to share in the joy of musical discovery together.

No prior musical experience is required. The workshop is open to participants aged seven and above.

The Rockstar Experience

By School of Music and the Arts

When: Until Oct 31 at 3pm and 4pm (Saturdays)

Where: School of Music and the Arts, 6 Raffles Blvd, #03-142/143/144 Marina Square

Ticket info: $100 (SG Culture Pass eligible)

More details here

Discover more stories about how the arts can enrich your child here.

For more, head to Catch.sg, Singapore’s national platform on all things arts and culture. The $100 SG Culture Pass can be used on eligible events.