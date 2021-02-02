Cool castles

CHILLS AND THRILLS (above and right): People exploring the ice walls, tunnels and lights at Ice Castles in North Woodstock, New Hampshire, in the United States. Hundreds of people attended the sold-out opening night that was delayed by two weeks due
CHILLS AND THRILLS: People exploring the ice walls, tunnels and lights at Ice Castles in North Woodstock, New Hampshire, in the United States. Hundreds of people attended the sold-out opening night that was delayed by two weeks due to warm weather and rain.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
CHILLS AND THRILLS (above and right): People exploring the ice walls, tunnels and lights at Ice Castles in North Woodstock, New Hampshire, in the United States. Hundreds of people attended the sold-out opening night that was delayed by two weeks due
CHILLS AND THRILLS: People exploring the ice walls, tunnels and lights at Ice Castles in North Woodstock, New Hampshire, in the United States. Hundreds of people attended the sold-out opening night that was delayed by two weeks due to warm weather and rain.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
CHILLS AND THRILLS (above and right): People exploring the ice walls, tunnels and lights at Ice Castles in North Woodstock, New Hampshire, in the United States. Hundreds of people attended the sold-out opening night that was delayed by two weeks due
The castles are the brainchild of Mr Brent Christensen who, after moving from sunny California to wintry Utah, built the first one to keep his six kids entertained. The attraction, founded in 2011, is now available at four locations.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    1 hour ago

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 02, 2021, with the headline 'Cool castles'. Subscribe
Topics: 