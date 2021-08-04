Construct for fun

Citrovia, an art installation of fake lemon trees and slices, at a New York construction site. Construction sheds are a necessary evil, meant to protect workers and passers-by, but recent efforts have reimagined them as "experiential installations".
The US$13.7 billion (S$18.5 billion) scaffolding industry includes companies that produce, lease, install and remove the structures. While advances in recent years have made construction sites safer for workers, there have also been efforts to dress up construction scaffolding. Artists have also been hired to come up with murals.PHOTOS: NYTIMES
Recent attempts to camouflage construction sites have gone 3D, and redesigns of the scaffolding itself have gained traction. And it is perhaps not surprising that a utilitarian structure should be reimagined as an experiential installation, created for selfies and social media posts. For Citrovia, it has its own custom scent, special lighting effects and, unsurprisingly, a hashtag.PHOTOS: NYTIMES
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 04, 2021, with the headline 'Construct for fun'.
