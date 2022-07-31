Lately, most conversation starters revolve around a single question: "Have you had Covid yet?"
Then come the tales of when/ how/where, the extent of symptoms, and the solemn raise of hands for the chosen few who have not.
Lately, most conversation starters revolve around a single question: "Have you had Covid yet?"
Then come the tales of when/ how/where, the extent of symptoms, and the solemn raise of hands for the chosen few who have not.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on July 31, 2022, with the headline Confessions of a Covid-19 dodger. Subscribe