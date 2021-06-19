Compact and clever

Mr Aiken Chia - actor, host and partner at Night Owl Cinematics - moved into his three-room resale Housing Board flat in early February.

The 32-year-old shares the 700 sq ft flat with his retired mother. The $80,000 two-month renovation was helmed by interior design studio Rezt & Relax.

Clad mostly in warm neutrals and monochromatic shades, it feels much more spacious than its actual square footage suggests, thanks to interior designer Shuwen See.

Located to the side of the entrance, Mr Chia's bedroom is elevated on a platform and separated from the living room by black-framed accordion glass doors and curtains.

"We wanted my room to be convertible and connected to the living room when it is not partitioned off by the door and curtains," says Mr Chia.

"We get the sense of a bigger living room where friends and family can sit comfortably on the step, and a sense of a transitional space."

He also removed a bathroom wall so his mother could have a larger bedroom.

With the size of the original bathroom reduced, the sink has been moved outside to the wet area of the pantry-cum-yard.

Mr Chia's array of smart home technology also appears when needed and disappears when it is not, leaving spaces clean and uncluttered.

These include a kitchen hob that pops in and out of the counter according to the cook's needs, a retractable laundry system and a pop-up ironing board which is integrated into the wardrobe.

These clever details add up to a practical home that looks and feels good.

• This article first appeared in the April 2021 issue of Home &Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.

