Coming of age

Men from the tribe performing a traditional jumping ritual among fellow members of a common age-set.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Elders from the Kenyan Maasai tribe at a rite of passage for younger males to mark their transition to cultural junior elder at a manyatta, or a traditional homestead built for the ceremony, near Lemek town within the Maasai-Mara National Reserve ecosystem in Narok county.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Roasted meat is served at the ceremony. In the community, Enkipaata, Eunoto and Olng’esherr are three male rites of passage. The first is the induction of boys leading to initiation; the second is the shaving of the morans (moran is Maasai for warrior age-set), paving the way to adulthood; and the third is the meat-eating ceremony that marks the end of moranism and the beginning of eldership.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
