Coming of age

Roasted meat is served at the ceremony. In the community, Enkipaata, Eunoto and Olng’esherr are three male rites of passage. The first is the induction of boys leading to initiation; the second is the shaving of the morans (moran is Maasai for warrior age-set), paving the way to adulthood; and the third is the meat-eating ceremony that marks the end of moranism and the beginning of eldership.

