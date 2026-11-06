Comic book creator Frank Miller coming to Singapore Comic Con in December

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US comic book writer Frank Miller is best known for works such as The Dark Knight Returns, Sin City and 300.

SINGAPORE - Fans of Frank Miller can get up close with the American comic book writer at the upcoming Singapore Comic Con (SGCC) in December.

The influential 69-year-old artist is best known for works such as Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, which is still considered a seminal comic some 40 years after its release , Batman: Year One, Sin City and 300.

According to a post on SGCC’s official Instagram account on Nov 6, there will be several opportunities for fans who want to meet Miller at the convention.

They can sign up for a VVIP experience on Dec 3 by email, attend the preview night on Dec 4, or attend a meet-and-greet cum autograph session on Dec 5.

Exclusive packages and pricing will be revealed soon, SGCC said in the Instagram post.

Taking place from Dec 4 to 6 at Sands Expo & Convention Centre, SGCC will bring together some of the biggest names from comics, anime, gaming, trading card games and entertainment for the pop culture weekend.

Other celebrities scheduled to make an appearance at SGCC are Japanese actors Kiyotaka Uji, known for his role as Sho/Ultraman Victory, and Takuya Negishi, who played Hikaru Raido/Ultraman Ginga.

The line-up also includes Peach Momoko, the Japanese comic artist behind Demon Days, Star Wars and Ultimate X-Men; Olivier Coipel, the French artist celebrated for his work on Marvel’s Thor, House Of M and Avengers Vs X-Men; as well as Tom Taylor, the award-winning writer behind major DC and Marvel titles including Superman, Nightwing and All-New Wolverine.

For the first time, SGCC will also see the launch of convention-exclusive comics, via local comic book store Comic Grail Vault. It is teaming with popular artists, including Momoko, to launch 10 exclusive variant covers for comics such as Absolute Batman.

Tickets start from $38 for a one-day ticket (for Dec 5 or 6 only) and are available at https://feverup.com/m/704945. Singaporeans will be able to use SG Culture Pass credits to purchase their tickets at https://str.sg/ht74.