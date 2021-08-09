Comfort and cuddles

At the public children’s hospital, trained dogs help children (above) cope with anxiety ahead of surgery. The four-legged quartet, which includes Pepe and Chimu, make their way from bed to bed, sharing cuddles and sitting patiently through the attempts of small hands brushing their coats. The dogs are trained from an early age to handle the stressful hospital environment with its bright lights and constant machine noises. But beyond comforting the young ones, they also help exhausted health workers during the pandemic reduce stress.

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE