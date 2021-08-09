Comfort and cuddles

Therapy dogs Morron (centre) and Pipa at the Exequiel Gonzalez Pediatrics Hospital in Santiago, Chile, during a session with a young patient who will undergo surgery.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
At the public children’s hospital, trained dogs help children (above) cope with anxiety ahead of surgery. The four-legged quartet, which includes Pepe and Chimu, make their way from bed to bed, sharing cuddles and sitting patiently through the attempts of small hands brushing their coats. The dogs are trained from an early age to handle the stressful hospital environment with its bright lights and constant machine noises. But beyond comforting the young ones, they also help exhausted health workers during the pandemic reduce stress.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
