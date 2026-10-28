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Coffee, tea or Bottega Veneta: Luxury takes a seat at cafes in S. Korea

Luxury brands are exploring ways to reach consumers through local businesses and products beyond their core designs.

SEOUL – Seoul-based cafes are emerging as venues for luxury brands to engage with Korean consumers through limited-edition collaborations that extend beyond traditional fashion retail.

This fall, Italian fashion house Bottega Veneta and French luxury brand Maison Margiela are partnering with local Korean cafes, bringing their brand identities into everyday consumer settings.

South Korea ranked first globally in per capita spending on personal luxury goods in 2024, at approximately US$324 (S$415) per person annually, according to Morgan Stanley.

Luxury brands are exploring ways to reach consumers through local businesses and products beyond their core designs.

As part of its winter 2026 fanzine campaign, Bottega Veneta is presenting a publication featuring the work of German photographer Juergen Teller in cities around the world, including Milan, New York, London, Paris and Seoul.

In Seoul, Camel Coffee is hosting the campaign at its Seochon branch located in Jongno through Nov 1.

The limited-edition offers include shopping bags, cards, Uji matcha lattes and takeaway cups.

Every day, the first 100 visitors who order a drink and follow the cafe on KakaoTalk will receive a limited Bottega Veneta reusable bag.

Another offer is Uji matcha latte, made with Kyoto green tea, which incorporates the green associated with the fashion brand’s signature colour.

Camel Coffee has previously collaborated with other global brands such as Louis Vuitton and Jeep in 2024 and Santa Maria Novella in 2022.

Nudake, a Seoul-based cafe known for its experimental and unique dessert and food collection, is joining hands with Maison Margiela on a collection of tea dining.

According to Nudake, the collaboration explores how creative ideas can extend into tea, teaware and physical space.

The collection draws on Maison Margiela’s iconic bianchetto design, which is a white overpaint technique introduced by designer Martin Margiela in 1989.

It also incorporates the brand’s signature stitch designs onto the porcelain kitchenware. A ring-shaped detail atop the products symbolises the two brands’ special collaboration as well.

Nudake’s Oops black tea is available in tea bags and limited-edition loose-leaf packaging.

The collection also includes porcelain teacups, double saucers designed for two-person servings, teapots and matching tumblers.

The collection launches on Oct 30 at the Nudake Teahouse in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK