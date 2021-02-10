CNY cheer lights up the heartland

While Chinatown's light-up was turned off over the weekend to discourage crowds, festive lights are burning brighter in the heartland to usher in the Year of the Ox.

Statues of the God of Fortune, or caishen, have sprung up from Bedok to Toa Payoh to Jurong East, along with fairy lights and, occasionally, lanterns in the shape of zodiac animals.

Mr Tay Khoon Hua, 64, who runs TLK Trade Fair & Events which supplies lighting and decorative fixtures, says he has imported six more caishen statues from China to meet demand this year.

Altogether, 40 such statues have been rolled out across the island by his company from its warehouse in Chai Chee.

Kian Lee Electrical has also seen a rise in demand for these lucky figures this year, putting up a total of eight such statues.

"At first, I thought it would be a gloomy year due to Covid-19," says the company's director, Mr Lin Kee Chye, 70, in Mandarin.

"But I guess because of Covid-19, people are hoping that putting up a God of Fortune statue would usher in a better year."

Mr Yeo Hiang Meng, president of the Federation of Merchants' Associations, Singapore, an umbrella body for heartland merchants and stallholders, says demand for Chinese New Year decorations in Housing Board towns has increased by 10 to 20 per cent this year.

"After going through many gloomy months due to Covid-19, there is a general consensus among the merchants' associations to make the decorations as attractive as possible to drive away the unpleasant atmosphere," he says.

The decorations can also help to boost business in the heartland, adds Mr Yeo, who is in his 60s.

At Redhill Lane market, a God of Fortune statue was installed for the first time, to lift the Chinese New Year mood and improve business in the area, says Mr Sim Ee, 74, chairman of Bukit Merah Shopowners and Hawkers Association.

In Hougang, decorations have been pumped up this year to attract shoppers. Besides a gold ingot-wielding God of Fortune and zodiac animal lanterns, colourful LED Chinese lanterns and two lighting gateway banners have been put up.

"We are doing it on a big scale so that the residents here do not have to go all the way to Chinatown to do their festive shopping," says Mr Francis Swee, 62, chairman of Hougang Village Merchants' Association in Mandarin. "We hope to attract residents from Sengkang and Punggol as well."

Mr Mak Chee Wah, 75, a drinks hawker in Redhill, says the area's atmosphere has become more lively, but he is not sure if this will lead to better business.

"A larger crowd does not mean more business," he says in Mandarin. "Whether the business gets better depends on the business itself."

Undergraduate Yeo Wei Hong, 24, a Hougang resident, appreciates the decorations in his estate. "They look very modern and attractive - even with the ongoing pandemic, it feels festive," he says.