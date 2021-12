The latest edition of Harper's Bazaar Asia NewGen Fashion Award has just wrapped, with the top prize going to Justin Chua, a recent graduate of Lasalle College of the Arts.

The 25-year-old took home a $10,000 cash prize, a scholarship for a master's degree course at the London campus of Istituto Marangoni worth £30,000 (S$55,000), a fashion spread in Harper's Bazaar, and the opportunity to develop his final-year project into a full collection.