Cleanup at Angkor Wat

MEN AT WORK: Stacking a ladder against the towering spires (far left) of the complex, which is located in Siem Reap province, the gardeners gingerly scale the temple's exterior to remove foliage (left). BREATHER: The workers take a break from the dan
SIGHTS AND SOUNDS OF ANCIENT HISTORY: A group of tourists walking past Angkor Wat last month. Cambodia's archaeological marvel saw gardeners climbing it recently to clear foliage before it damages the structure's facade.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
MEN AT WORK: Stacking a ladder against the towering spires (above) of the complex, which is located in Siem Reap province, the gardeners gingerly scale the temple's exterior to remove foliage. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
MEN AT WORK: Stacking a ladder against the towering spires of the complex, which is located in Siem Reap province, the gardeners gingerly scale the temple's exterior to remove foliage (above). PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
BREATHER: The workers take a break from the dangerous and painstaking task after clearing a section (above). PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
