Class of 2021: Graduating fashion designers poised to make their mark

SINGAPORE - This is usually the time of the year when the nation's brightest fashion design students take to the runways to showcase their collections - the culmination of months of research and hard work.

They are part of the next generation to carry the design torch forth and their work forms a snapshot of where Singaporean fashion is headed.

While runway shows in front of a live audience might not be possible this year, the message that these designers want to get across is no less diminished.

Amid restrictions and uncertainties, these graduates prove that creativity, resilience and resourcefulness can flourish. For them, fashion is a vehicle through which they can explore issues pertaining to identity, society, heritage and multi-culturalism. These, of course, have always been issues at the heart of Singaporean fashion and of Singapore itself, but they feel even more pertinent today, making for rich fodder when it comes to creative authorship.

Ms Jackie Yoong, fashion and textiles curator at the Asian Civilisations Museum, which is currently staging #SGFashionnow, its first exhibition on contemporary Singaporean fashion, believes that local fashion occupies a unique position in Asian culture.

"As a cosmopolitan port city open to migrants and ideas over the past two centuries, Singaporean style has always been cross-cultural and experimental. Rather than being limited to one exclusive national style, Singaporean fashion embraces designs, silhouettes and materials from Asia and beyond - reflecting our location in South-east Asia, our colonial past and our ancestral cultures, especially from China, India and the Malay diaspora."

She sees this spirit as something that "continues to manifest itself in contemporary Singaporean fashion", and the thing that excites her most about the landscape today is the coming together of its many various components.

Veteran fashion designer Goh Lai Chan, who has 30 years of experience under his belt, also notes this new-found solidarity in the industry that he believes is propelling it forward.

"Today, we see established designers standing shoulder to shoulder with a new generation, Singaporean brands collaborating with businesses in Asia, and the Government lending its support," he says.

As a result, he finds that "young Singaporean designers today are talented, fearless, and equipped with knowledge, contacts and support systems". He adds: "With these, the industry can and will move forward."

The 57-year-old himself plays a key part in moving the industry forward. For several years now, Goh has served as one of the mentors of the Harper's Bazaar Asia NewGen Fashion Award, alongside the magazine's editors and other industry insiders, helping young designers refine their ideas, hone their craftsmanship and translate their work on a commercial level. The awards were established in 2013 to nurture the region's emerging talents in all aspects of the fashion business.

Last year, at the height of the pandemic, Harper's Bazaar partnered with Singapore's Textile and Fashion Federation (TaFF) on A New Slate - an initiative to support previous local NewGen winners Silvia Teh and Rena Kok with a commercial platform. The exclusive capsule collections they created were given a big media boost by the publication, and retail support by TaFF's online marketplace One Orchard Store (oneorchard.store) and Design Orchard.

Ms Semun Ho, TaFF's chief executive, thinks that the industry is on the verge of entering its next chapter.

"I believe that the Singaporean fashion industry has reached a high point in the past decade," she says.

"With families being more affluent, parents are more supportive of younger Singaporeans pursuing fashion. We also see more Singaporeans willing to support local labels. This could be a result of social media, which enables young brands to expand their outreach quickly."

What excites her the most about this younger wave of brands and designers is their "passion and willingness to explore".

"I'm also inspired by their willingness to collaborate," she adds. "We've seen many brands pairing up to complement each other with products that are interesting to their joint market segments, such as the partnership between (Singapore-based swimwear label) Pinksalt and (fashion label) The Missing Piece."

The elements of community and collaboration noted by Ms Ho, Ms Yoong and Goh are indeed present in the works of many of this year's graduating designers, but what really stands out are also their fearlessness and sophistication in addressing socio-cultural or deeply personal issues.

In a reflection of a changing, more conscious world, many are also championing slow fashion and more sustainable ways of creating.

Here, some of Singapore's best new design talents talk about their graduate collections. For a more comprehensive list, go to harpersbazaar.com.sg.

Anadier Ong Soo Teng, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts



Anadier Ong Soo Teng. PHOTO: COURTESY OF HARPER'S BAZAAR SINGAPORE



"The collection is called The Marketplace, inspired by the bustling markets of Singapore and their diversity of unique ethnic cultures and heritage. I drew from this 'organised chaos' of randomly stacked baskets filled with fruits and produce in their colourful packaging, plastic nettings, bags and containers.

I saw all these as 'accidental fashion', which informed the silhouettes and colour combinations of my collection.

I also wanted to incorporate discarded dry-food packaging such as gunny sacks and rice bags, alongside deadstock materials, to create a sustainable collection - to express a visual story through the reuse of discarded materials to show how fashion can play a role in reducing carbon footprint.

I used modular fastenings such as drawstrings and snap buttons as well, which allow the designs to be convertible - a skirt can become a bag, or a pair of trousers can be turned into a skirt."

Nguyen Le Huong Giang, Raffles Design Institute Singapore



Nguyen Le Huong Giang. PHOTO: COURTESY OF HARPER'S BAZAAR SINGAPORE



"The collection is based on maximalism and the concept of 'more is more'. I wanted it to be over the top, visually exciting and individualistic. I drew from the Baroque era and the 1980s, and the starting point was colour play.

I was also contemplating the situation we've been facing. When times are bad, I feel people need to have fantasy; they want to dream. Colour and whimsy can help elevate the mood.

The main technique I've used here is patchworking, to juxtapose different fabrics and colours."

Jaime Han, Lasalle College of the Arts



Jaime Han. PHOTO: COURTESY OF HARPER'S BAZAAR SINGAPORE



"It's about the idea of modern heirlooms and the study of material culture through a melding of identities and craft storytelling. I wanted to re-examine and recontextualise our past for and within the present.

The starting point was when I was KonMari-ing and realised the excess of my family belongings that wasn't necessary. I could live without most, save for the items that held sentimental value. It led me to imagine what kind of cherishable heirlooms I would leave behind.

I've always been fascinated by heirlooms - the way they age and collect memories with each different owner; the intangible sentimental value they hold.

Elements of timepieces and handmade crochet from my parents were incorporated into the construction patterns and textile development process. I wanted the end product to encapsulate facets of my heritage and inherited identity, and become my own wearable heirlooms."

Lydia Kok, Lasalle College of the Arts



Lydia Kok. PHOTO: COURTESY OF HARPER'S BAZAAR SINGAPORE



"During the pandemic 'lockdown', I started exploring domestic crafts as a way to cope. I was particularly drawn to crochet because I love that the recurring knitting motion creates this interesting rhythm that is incredibly therapeutic.

I realised that online tutorials were generally not well-captured, so I started seeking out local homemakers to learn crochet from them on weekends. These incredible women inspired me with their stories.

The collection stems from the idea of collaborative design. An example would be the pink-and-blue woven-knit dress with 42 square spaces - alternate squares are attached with crochet pieces from the homemakers, who have complete creative freedom.

I think this reflects that community spirit and shows that a handmade sharing economy, with small-scale productions and environmentally sustainable making practices, can ultimately build an ethical fashion system."