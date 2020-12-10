Christmas shows go on with smaller audiences

Christmas performances are usually aplenty this time of year - or at least, this was the case before the Covid-19 pandemic.

But some arts groups, from theatre company Dream Academy to the Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO), are soldiering on with their Christmas concerts despite strict safe-distancing measures. In a pandemic year, they say, funds and festive spirit are all the more vital.

For Dream Academy, it is a huge relief to finally stage its first live concert this year.

The Crazy Christmas concert, a Dream Academy tradition, will be held from next Tuesday to Dec 20, features iconic trio The Dim Sum Dollies. Actress and playwright Jo Tan joins Selena Tan and Pam Oei in her first Crazy Christmas concert.

The family-friendly concert will also feature comedians such as Kumar and Sebastian Tan in his Broadway Beng persona.

The gig was initially planned for a maximum audience size of 100, but Dream Academy's application to be part of a Ministry of Trade and Industry pilot scheme, which will allow 250 attendees, was approved on Tuesday.

Dream Academy founding artistic director Selena Tan says: "When it was initially announced that theatres could be opened to up to 100 people, we jumped at this chance. Our heart is really in live performances and even if only 100 people could be in the theatre, we wanted to make it happen."

The company, like many others, was hit hard during the pandemic, with zero box-office sales for months.

Plans for a full year of activities to celebrate its 20th anniversary came to nought.

"We were going to start with a big Kumar show and had almost sold out the tickets," says Tan. "But then came the circuit breaker. That killed us in many ways - not just in finances, but in spirit too."

The company ended up having to cancel the concert and contact 3,500 patrons to give them the option of either getting a refund or exchanging their tickets for a 30-minute video recording of Kumar's show.

While Tan admits that it has been very tough on the finances to stage the Crazy Christmas concert, she believes the show means "so much more than the money".

She says: "This show was born out of necessity, grit, a sense of resilience and the feeling that we have to push on and be strong. We have been hit hard, but we intend to stay here."

The SSO hopes its Christmas fund-raising concert at the Esplanade next Tuesday and Wednesday will address its "immediate funding needs" as a result of the pandemic.

SSO chief executive Chng Hak-Peng says the orchestra has had to pivot from live concerts to streaming an online season to home viewers. "This was no simple task. It involved sourcing and buying equipment, learning and improvising digital skills and curating a social media season that was entertaining and enlightening."

He estimates the incremental cost of producing each digital concert is approximately $25,000.

The upcoming concert, which will have an audience of 400 each night, will be part of an ongoing pilot with mandatory pre-event Antigen Rapid Tests for attendees of large-scale indoor live performances. The tests will be provided for free to audience members, who must get swabbed within 24 hours before the end of the concert.

The Christmas concert will feature pieces new to the orchestra, such as Marc-Antoine Charpentier's Carol For Instruments and Francesco Manfredini's Christmas Concerto.

SSO associate conductor Joshua Tan, who has not conducted a live concert since March, says: "The orchestra is excited to perform with an audience. Without an audience, it's like athletes playing in an empty stadium.

"A lot of people find refuge in music when the going gets tough. Music is essential for the human soul."