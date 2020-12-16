Christmas in the air

CHOPPED FOR CHRISTMAS: Christmas trees at Noble Mountain Tree Farm in Salem, Oregon, the United States, being harvested last month using a helicopter.PHOTO: REUTERS
Mr Isidro Miranda sharpening the teeth of his chainsaw before harvesting trees at Noble Mountain Tree Farm. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Christmas trees are baled and loaded onto trucks at Noble Mountain Tree Farm, one of the largest Christmas tree farms in the world - selling almost 500,000 Christmas trees a year.PHOTO: REUTERS
