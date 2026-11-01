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Chipotle to open first South-east Asian restaurant at Jewel in 2027

SINGAPORE – US fast-casual restaurant chain Chipotle is set to open its first outlet in South-east Asia at Jewel Changi Airport in 2027.

Diners here can look forward to its customisable menu of burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas and salads.

Chipotle describes its meals as responsibly sourced, classically cooked food made without artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. The chain has more than 4,200 restaurants worldwide in countries such as Britain, France, Germany and Mexico.

The brand’s operations in Singapore and South Korea will be overseen by Chipotle and Big Bite Company, an affiliate of South Korean company Sangmidang Holdings, through their joint venture, S&C Restaurants Holdings.

“Singapore’s vibrant food culture and appreciation for high-quality ingredients make it an exciting market for Chipotle. What sets Chipotle apart is its commitment to real food, prepared fresh every day, and the ability for every guest to customise their meal exactly how they want it. We look forward to bringing that distinctive Chipotle experience to Singapore and introducing more guests to the brand,” says Hee Soo Hur, president and chief vision officer of Sangmidang Holdings.

Chipotle opened its first restaurant in Asia on Gangnam-daero in Seoul, South Korea, on Sept 2, and says it continues to see significant guest demand.

On Oct 28 , Chipotle opened its second outlet at Sweet Park in Shinsegae Department Store Gangnam.

More details about the opening date and menu will be available closer to the launch.