Straitstimes.com header logo

Chipotle to open first South-east Asian restaurant at Jewel in 2027

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Chipotle Mexican Grill's beef barbacoa burrito.

Chipotle Mexican Grill's beef barbacoa burrito.

PHOTO: CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL

avatar-alt

Amrita Kaur

  • Chipotle will open its first South-east Asian restaurant at Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore in 2027.
  • The chain has more than 4,200 restaurants worldwide.
  • The brand’s operations in Singapore and South Korea will be overseen by Chipotle and Big Bite Company.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – US fast-casual restaurant chain Chipotle is set to open its first outlet in South-east Asia at Jewel Changi Airport in 2027.

Diners here can look forward to its customisable menu of burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas and salads.

Chipotle describes its meals as responsibly sourced, classically cooked food made without artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. The chain has more than 4,200 restaurants worldwide in countries such as Britain, France, Germany and Mexico.

The brand’s operations in Singapore and South Korea will be overseen by Chipotle and Big Bite Company, an affiliate of South Korean company Sangmidang Holdings, through their joint venture, S&C Restaurants Holdings.

“Singapore’s vibrant food culture and appreciation for high-quality ingredients make it an exciting market for Chipotle. What sets Chipotle apart is its commitment to real food, prepared fresh every day, and the ability for every guest to customise their meal exactly how they want it. We look forward to bringing that distinctive Chipotle experience to Singapore and introducing more guests to the brand,” says Hee Soo Hur, president and chief vision officer of Sangmidang Holdings.

Chipotle opened its first restaurant in Asia on Gangnam-daero in Seoul, South Korea, on Sept 2, and says it continues to see significant guest demand.

On Oct 28, Chipotle opened its second outlet at Sweet Park in Shinsegae Department Store Gangnam.

More details about the opening date and menu will be available closer to the launch.

Diners can enjoy its customisable menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and more.

Guests can enjoy its customisable menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and more.

PHOTO: CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL

More on this topic
Japanese beef bowl chain Matsuya to open first Singapore outlet
South Korean burger and chicken chain Mom’s Touch returns to S’pore on Aug 14

Amrita Kaur is a journalist at The Straits Times, where she covers the evolving healthcare landscape in Singapore, including mental health and wellness.

See more on

Restaurants/Eateries

Food and drink

Where To Eat

Fast food

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.