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ChildAid 2026 raises over $2.3 million as charity event goes outdoors for first time

SINGAPORE – For the first time in its 21-year history, ChildAid stepped out of the concert hall and into the heart of the Central Business District, drawing passers-by and office workers to the UOB Plaza Atrium on Nov 13.

Organised by The Straits Times and The Business Times, the annual charity event has raised $2,313,000, which includes donations made before the event and through the ongoing donation drive on Giving.sg.

Funds collected at the two-day festival on Nov 13 and 14 will be added to the total at the end of the event, with proceeds going to the ST School Pocket Money Fund and the BT Budding Artists Fund.

Donors include UOB, which is also the venue sponsor, the Muslim Mas Foundation, the estate of Lim Chin Hua, and the Choo family, in memory of the late Choo Lye Heng and Lim Swee Hiang.

Janet Young, chairman of UOB Foundation, said: “Every child deserves the opportunity to discover their potential, pursue their aspirations and believe in what is possible.

“By bringing ChildAid to the UOB Plaza Atrium for the first time, we hope to make that spirit of giving even more visible and inclusive, celebrating the confidence and creativity of our young talents while inspiring more people to play a part in building a better future for every child.”

Titled ChildAid 2026 Festival: Open Stage, this edition breaks from the fund-raiser’s traditional format of ticketed, sit-down concerts. Audiences can instead lounge on picnic-style seating as more than 133 performers in 44 acts present music, dance and theatre performances over two days.

Audiences can lounge on picnic-style seating as more than 133 performers in 44 acts present music, dance and theatre performances over two days. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Among the audience were 40 students from Madrasah Irsyad Zuhri Al-Islamiah.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Education David Neo, the guest of honour, arrived at 12.45pm.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Education David Neo presenting his guitar, which he had owned since his college days, to Singapore Palace Museum co-founder May Huang and representative Toh Soon Hock during ChildAid 2026 at the UOB Plaza Atrium on Nov 13. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Neo also presented tokens of appreciation to the event’s donors and received Rooted, an original painting by Toh Jia Ming, a student supported by the BT Budding Artists Fund.

He then officially opened the festival by placing the first clicker on its Clicker Wall. Visitors can add their own clickers, which are sold at $2 to $10 depending on size, with all proceeds going to ChildAid.

The opening segment featured young talents like pianist Kate Tang, who performed George Gershwin’s The Man I Love; the Jete Studios Jazz Ensemble; Aparaajith Venkatraman, 10, who sang Leaning On A Lamp-post; and violinist Travis Wong, 11, who played Dance Of The Goblins by Bazzini.

The Jete Studios Jazz Ensemble performing at ChildAid 2026 on Nov 13. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Tang, 16, who has been playing the piano since she was three, had initially planned to play a classical piece by Ravel.

“I eventually chose Gershwin because I felt that it would fit the mood of the performance,” she said. “It’s a very laid-back and jazzy piece, and I hope everyone enjoys it.”

Pianist Kate Tang performed George Gershwin’s The Man I Love. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Since its inception in 2005, ChildAid has raised more than $32 million for the two charities.

The festival continues on Nov 14 from 11am to 8pm at UOB Atrium, 80 Raffles Place. The second day will feature ballet, hip-hop, classical music, pop, R&B and rock performances, as well as a multi-generational band fronted by a teenage musician. Admission is free.

Members of the public can donate at str.sg/CA2026 or through PayNow QR codes at the venue.