Chia seeds are big again, but how healthy are they?

NEW YORK – Chia seeds are making a comeback – again.

They are sprouting up on store shelves and packed into puddings, pretzels and jams. According to forecasts from Grand View Research, a firm that tracks the food industry, the market for chia seeds is expected to grow by more than 22 per cent a year from 2019 to 2025.

Such is the life cycle of the chia seed – always popping up in one trend or another.

The seeds have long been a staple in Latin America and were even offered to Aztec gods during religious ceremonies, but every generation in America seems to think they have discovered them for the first time, said Ms Beth Czerwony, a registered dietitian with the Cleveland Clinic’s Center for Human Nutrition.

During the last 40 years, chia seeds have maintained a fairly constant presence in the public consciousness. They appeared as the furry plant Chia Pets in the late 1970s, and by the 1990s, health food companies started marketing them as a nutritional powerhouse.

Over the past decade in particular, the tiny seeds have garnered an outsized reputation: as a purported hack for weight loss, a protein supplement and a staple of the ultra-healthy.

Now, thanks in part to social media, chia seeds are again on many people’s minds.

Some TikTok users tout the purported benefits of an “internal shower” – a viral trend that involves drinking a supposedly cleansing sludge of chia seeds, water and lemon to relieve constipation and aid with weight loss. The hashtag #internalshower has been viewed more than 100 million times.