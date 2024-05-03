Cheers to the heartland: Neighbourhood bars rock, from Sengkang to Clementi

SINGAPORE – While city centre nightlife is alluring for many bar-hoppers, a vibrant scene is quietly unfolding in Singapore’s heartland. These neighbourhood bars blend affordability with ambience, crafting social spaces that challenge the conventional expectations of what nightlife venues should look like.
Bargoer and university student Nicolas Tang, 23, says: “Honestly, I wish there were more bars and spaces serving the more far-flung corners of Singapore, especially when you’re not planning on going all out for an evening.
“Plus, the journey home from city centre spots is frustrating for someone who lives in Choa Chu Kang (like me).”
Communications manager Paul Jerusalem, a 30-year-old heartland resident from Buangkok, feels that it is good to have more options for bargoers to choose from. He says: “Having third places (a social hangout that is neither home nor work) in the heartland is really nice, but the reality is that most people my age have friends who live all over Singapore, so central locations are more convenient for us.”
Decentralisation has long been a cornerstone of Singapore’s urban strategy. Over recent decades, the Urban Redevelopment Authority has placed greater focus on areas like Jurong Lake District and Punggol Digital District as hubs for commerce, leisure and employment – thus reducing the need for residents to commute into the Central Business District.
However, nightlife – traditionally centred around districts like Bugis and Clarke Quay – has not followed suit. It remains a predominantly downtown activity, despite the discontinuation of late-night bus services run by public transport operators that once connected central areas to major housing estates through the wee hours.
Nevertheless, the Covid-19 pandemic has cast new light on heartland establishments, which are carving out a niche through local artistes, while connecting with communities and concocting unusual brews.
Mr Jonathan Koh, co-owner of bar-restaurant Paradise Now in Choa Chu Kang, notes that unlike downtown venues, heartland bars like his foster a close-knit community vibe with a varied clientele, from families seeking a fun night out to young adults looking for a place to unwind.
“It’s the type of place where everyone knows each other,” he says.
Here are four establishments that are vibrant alternatives to Singapore’s city centre nightlife.
Essen @ The Anchorvale
As the week draws to a close, those enjoying a stroll or bike ride in Sengkang Riverside Park are treated to the distant melody of music wafting across the water from Essen @ The Anchorvale.
Upon entering, a lively scene unfolds: tables of diners enthusiastically singing along to familiar hits as strumming guitarists wade through the crowds. If not for the toddlers dancing on tables and the fleet of bicycles parked outside, one might believe it to be any other bustling music venue.
After opening its doors in June 2021 as an offshoot of its larger Tanjong Pagar location, the Essen in Sengkang got off to a rocky start because of the pandemic, says co-owner Walter Woo.
However, the timing proved to be a boon for the establishment, which combines the elements of a food court, bar, and live music stage. As restrictions lifted and businesses were allowed to seat more guests, Essen became a community favourite in Singapore’s north-east, where residents were looking for spaces to gather near their homes.
Many diners speaking to The Straits Times say their first visits to the establishment occurred amid restrictions that scuttled their pre-pandemic social calendars. For these diners, Essen’s appeal has since shifted from just proximity to the lively ambience of yummy bites paired with performances by local artistes.
On Fridays, resident three-piece band O.K READY! (@okreadysg) take the stage at Essen.
The group features Zainal Abdullah, a 44-year-old singer and bass player who works as a consultant in the private credit sector by day; Noriman Irama Dusqie, 45, the lead singer and guitarist who doubles as a personal trainer; and Izzat Abdul Manan, 34, who juggles roles as the band’s singer, rapper and guitarist alongside his day job as an enrichment teacher.
Throughout the evening, the trio – who formed their band in 2016 – belt out familiar hits in English, Mandarin, Cantonese, Hokkien and Punjabi, to great fanfare from the crowd.
“We come on Fridays because the band is amazing,” says Ms Sally Lim, 60. The Sengkang resident and childcare assistant was there with six others in her family, including her five-year-old grand-niece Riley Chua, who climbed onto the table to dance every time the band cajoled the crowd to raise their hands.
Another diner, Mr Toh Chong Teck, a 27-year-old engineer, says: “We love how everyone here gets along and how we can all sing along to the same song.”
Band leader Zainal says: “It’s a paid hobby, we love performing together and translating those happy vibes to our audience.
“It’s heartwarming to see families bond over good food and our performance. Over time, the bond got extended to us, where we became friends with not only the parents but the kids as well.”
He adds that the band receive gifts – in the form of notes, drawings and sweets – from their youngest fans at Essen on a weekly basis.
“I’ve never seen anything this interactive and so authentically local,” says Buangkok resident Paul Jerusalem. “It’s honestly really lively and fun for the price point.” A pint of lager at Essen’s bar costs $12, and the establishment’s food offerings include dim sum, oysters and pizza.
For co-owner Mr Woo, the choice to set up shop in Sengkang was a no-brainer. “Sengkang is a relatively new town that’s heavily populated, with more upcoming developments. We think there isn’t enough variety in the area, and that gives us a chance to offer an alternative dining experience to the residents.”
In the heart of Clementi, the neon sign of cafe-restaurant Get Some beckons residents to what might be the buzziest block in the area. Flanked by Housing Board buildings, this establishment is best known for its extensive selection of craft beers on tap.
Mr Sathya Prakash, a 28-year-old Clementi resident who was enjoying a glass of the Lavender Earl Grey Blonde Ale here, says: “I was surprised to find a craft beer bar with reasonable prices and a good selection of all these different types of beers on tap beside an HDB block, of all places.”
Get Some features a rotation of craft beers on tap – the majority from local breweries – instead of the usual Heineken and Tiger. Most of the craft beers on tap cost between $10 and $25 a pint, with the upper range reserved for special brews.
“Does it affect our overall sales? Definitely,” Get Some co-owner Mr Hendrik Kiew says, conceding that some residents will always prefer a glass of Heineken. “Some people say that craft beer is too artisanal, too atas, too niche. But we think it’s important to promote and share our local brands and produce.”
Founded in January 2022, the restaurant opened its doors as Singaporeans were still coming to terms with evolving pandemic norms such as remote work and limited travel, which saw residents spending more time in their local neighbourhoods.
Mr Kiew says: “As individuals who enjoy craft beers, we noticed that many like ourselves were working from home and had no other options apart from what existed nearby. What were once convenient options below our offices simply became too far away.”
With that in mind, Mr Kiew set out to create a space with a homely and nostalgic atmosphere.
The bar’s decor has a lived-in feel, with many of its ornaments being gifts and memories from customers. A doodle poster on the wall was made by a friend, while a replica of a rifle range’s paper shooting target is covered in signatures from a half-dozen customers.
These customers were among Get Some’s first regulars, a group of foreign oil riggers who were building an oil rig out of Jurong and lived in a condominium across the road from the restaurant.
“This became their watering hole and we started seeing them every night. There was a point when they started having gumbo and taco nights here. We became friends and before they left, I made a couple of them sign it,” says Mr Kiew.
Running his heartland establishment means building strong bonds with Clementi residents, says Mr Kiew. “We aim to be a residents’ corner of this neighbourhood.”
Building off the success of its Clementi outlet, Get Some opened its second outlet in Ang Mo Kio in May 2023. A third outlet will open its doors in Guillemard Road on May 4.
While he speaks with ST over a glass of Flower Fruit Mountain West Coast DIPA, he is interrupted by three different pairs of regulars striking up conversation as they pop in for an evening drink.
After greeting another regular, Mr Kiew sums up the philosophy behind his growing chain of heartland-focused craft beer eateries: “Ultimately, we’re always reminiscing about the good old days.”
“As life progresses, your responsibilities and your stress increase, and we retreat into a little enclave called home. While that’s not a bad thing, I think that sometimes you need an avenue to let loose and enjoy a drink.”
Where: 727 Clementi West Street 2
When: 5 to 11.30pm (Monday) 10.30am to 11.30pm (Tuesday to Sunday)
Info: getsome.sg
Punggol East Container Park
Tucked away in a serene corner of Punggol and flanked by dense trees and parkland, Punggol East Container Park is a collection of repurposed shipping containers that has become a buzzing hub of local eateries and bars.
It is a popular spot among cyclists and families, given its proximity to Punggol Waterway and the park connector leading to Coney Island.
Hougang resident and civil servant Imtiaj Alom, 31, says the container park’s location makes it a convenient stopping point for a post-cycle dinner and drink with friends. “The ambience is vibrant without being overwhelming, and there’s a decent selection of food and drinks.”
Food options at the container park include staples like seafood and Thai eateries, alongside beer gardens and bars with live music.
Mr Kadir Salam, 40, a project executive who works in the aviation industry, says the container park is a favourite after-work hangout for him and his friends.
“You rarely get this environment in Singapore any more, a pub or restaurant that’s surrounded by nature. Usually, when you go into town, it’s all buildings and roads and traffic and noise,” says Mr Salam, who was there with seven colleagues at Pump Station 1965, one of the container park’s many watering holes.
Mr Jackson Ng, a graduate of hospitality and tourism school Shatec with over 30 years of culinary experience, is the co-owner of Pump Station 1965, and operates two other bistros in the container park. At Pump Station 1965, he has designed a menu specialising in Western and fusion dishes like chilli crab pasta and pork bulgogi, both priced at $17.
After returning from a three-year stint as an executive chef in Dalian, China, he decided to open a new eatery with his business partners at the container park in 2020 because of its unusual and no-frills design.
He says: “In Singapore, these days, you can find so few places like this. There’s only one other container park in Singapore and I think the concept is great for alfresco dining.”
The container park is popular not only among residents of nearby neighbourhoods, however.
Tampines resident and mother of one Koh Hooi San, 34, says she came all the way here to dine at Happy Lok Lok, one of the container park’s eateries. Lok lok is a type of Malaysian street food which consists of skewers cooked in boiling stock.
“This is one of the nice lok lok places. It opened during the pandemic, when we couldn’t really travel to Johor Bahru so often, and this place has an authentic JB taste,” says Mrs Koh, who was enjoying her meal with her family.
The establishment’s owner, Mr Ryan Lim, says operating a heartland bar presents its own set of challenges, and businesses at the container park have had to adapt to shifting demand as Singapore enters a post-pandemic era.
However, he adds that one perk of running such a business is seeing many customers and residents become friends and regulars.
Where: 50 Punggol East
When: Noon to 1am
O/T Bar
A small and unassuming space at Woodlands Square houses a bar that offers a bespoke cocktail experience that may surprise those accustomed to seeking such options downtown.
This venue, O/T Bar, one of the 11 establishments in Singapore run by food and entertainment group Tipsy Collective, is a cosy venue that seats around 50 and features a hidden karaoke lounge.
Mr Alex Phua, chief executive of Tipsy Collective, says the aim of launching O/T Bar was to create Singapore’s first neighbourhood cocktail bar, something made more pressing by the growing prevalence of work-from-home arrangements.
“We recognised the absence of a proper cocktail bar in the heartland area and considered the necessity for patrons to travel to town for great cocktails. This inspired us to develop a concept that could thrive in Woodlands,” says Mr Phua.
The bar’s signature drink is the Royal Recognition ($21), a barrel-aged Remy Martin 1738 Accord Royal, served straight-up with a mini apple.
Another popular cocktail, in keeping with the bar’s post-work theme, is the KPI ($21) – which consists of toasted sesame-infused Rebel Yell bourbon, mixed with Cynar bitters, maple syrup and apple soda.
Bar patron Mr Pang Bing Khe, a 26-year-old purchaser in the shipping industry, says that once he got over the bar’s mammoth 29-page drinks menu, he was pleasantly surprised by the ambience. “It’s a really intimate space in a pretty crowded area. I like how private and cosy it is.”
This is not Tipsy Collective’s first foray into heartland watering holes. Another branch, gastrobar Tipsy Panda, operates in the same building and shares the same kitchen. The collective’s other branches include the Tipsy Penguin in Tampines and the Tipsy Bunny in Jurong.
Where: 6 Woodlands Square
When: 3pm to 1am
Info: tipsycollective.com