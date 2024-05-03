Cheers to the heartland: Neighbourhood bars rock, from Sengkang to Clementi

SINGAPORE – While city centre nightlife is alluring for many bar-hoppers, a vibrant scene is quietly unfolding in Singapore’s heartland. These neighbourhood bars blend affordability with ambience, crafting social spaces that challenge the conventional expectations of what nightlife venues should look like.

Bargoer and university student Nicolas Tang, 23, says: “Honestly, I wish there were more bars and spaces serving the more far-flung corners of Singapore, especially when you’re not planning on going all out for an evening.

“Plus, the journey home from city centre spots is frustrating for someone who lives in Choa Chu Kang (like me).”

Communications manager Paul Jerusalem, a 30-year-old heartland resident from Buangkok, feels that it is good to have more options for bargoers to choose from. He says: “Having third places (a social hangout that is neither home nor work) in the heartland is really nice, but the reality is that most people my age have friends who live all over Singapore, so central locations are more convenient for us.”

Decentralisation has long been a cornerstone of Singapore’s urban strategy. Over recent decades, the Urban Redevelopment Authority has placed greater focus on areas like Jurong Lake District and Punggol Digital District as hubs for commerce, leisure and employment – thus reducing the need for residents to commute into the Central Business District.

However, nightlife – traditionally centred around districts like Bugis and Clarke Quay – has not followed suit. It remains a predominantly downtown activity, despite the discontinuation of late-night bus services run by public transport operators that once connected central areas to major housing estates through the wee hours.

Nevertheless, the Covid-19 pandemic has cast new light on heartland establishments, which are carving out a niche through local artistes, while connecting with communities and concocting unusual brews.