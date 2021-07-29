Cheers for seniors

Ms Fumie Takino (background, centre) joins members of a senior cheerleading squad, Japan Pom Pom, in a practice session in Tokyo as the Japanese capital hosts the Tokyo Olympic Games. The 89-year-old founded the squad after being bitten by the cheerleading bug, despite it traditionally being the preserve of teenage girls, in her 60s.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Cheering is frowned upon at the Olympics during the pandemic, but training continues at a Tokyo gym for these cheerleaders whose average age is 70. There is a strict selection process for members, who must be over 55, and have to pass an audition and three-month trial period. The members are currently rehearsing for their 25th-anniversary show, which has been postponed until next year because of the pandemic.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Ms Takino said it used to be difficult for her to share her hobby with others, who did not see the appeal of senior cheerleading at first. But as the squad became better known and attracted the attention of local media, views about the activity changed. “There are many other groups like us... I think (senior cheerleading) has started to be widely accepted,” she added. Cheerleading is a fun way to stay fit for the members, who get together once a week for a rigorous two-hour practice with almost no break. Ms Masako Matsuoka, 73, said the activity is her “ikigai” – Japanese for purpose in life. “It’s fun to do something different in your everyday life.” PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Topics: 