Cheers for seniors

Ms Takino said it used to be difficult for her to share her hobby with others, who did not see the appeal of senior cheerleading at first. But as the squad became better known and attracted the attention of local media, views about the activity changed. “There are many other groups like us... I think (senior cheerleading) has started to be widely accepted,” she added. Cheerleading is a fun way to stay fit for the members, who get together once a week for a rigorous two-hour practice with almost no break. Ms Masako Matsuoka, 73, said the activity is her “ikigai” – Japanese for purpose in life. “It’s fun to do something different in your everyday life.”

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE