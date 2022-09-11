Cheers for hangover help

Bounce back after a hangover

BOUNCEBACK

bounceback.sg

When he was a corporate executive, Mr Roy Ang used to have to network and entertain three to four times a week. And contend with the brutal hangovers the morning after.

The 35-year-old was on the founding team for Grab Financial Group, which runs the tech company's merchant solutions and GrabPay operations in the region. He noticed how his Japanese business associates were fine the morning after a big night.

"They could function the next day, it was magical," he says, adding that they told him about a popular Japanese hangover cure, Ukon No Chikara, which contains turmeric.

"I took it and was intrigued because it really helped me," he says.

He tried other hangover cures, and found that Japanese raisin tree extract or DHM is used in a lot of hangover cures in the United States.

"There are over 60 brands on Amazon," he says. "I started digging into it a lot more."

He quit his job in 2020, and persuaded a colleague, Mr Teoh Ming Hao, 36, to join him in his new venture.

The going was tough at first. They had to find a laboratory here that would be willing to work with them to come up with a formula for the hangover cure.

Mr Ang says: "We cold called everyone, 20 to 30 labs, and no one wanted to talk to us."

They did, eventually, find that lab. Developing the formula for Bounceback took about six months, and started with testing 50 existing products, narrowing the list down, and then coming out with their own formula. Aside from DHM, their hangover capsules also contain vitamins B and C, ginger, ginseng, black pepper and milk thistle, among other ingredients.

They recruited about 200 friends and family members to help test the product. It is made by three contract manufacturers in Singapore and the US, in facilities that have good manufacturing practice certification, and which produce supplements for other brands.

They launched the capsules in Singapore and Malaysia in August last year, and then within months, they were available all over the world. Last month, Bounceback launched in Hong Kong. They are also looking to Thailand and Vietnam, markets where the "alcohol penetration is high".

Mr Ang says: "We come from Grab, and we know that if you want to build a brand, it has to be global from day one."

The capsules are also sold in about 10 nightspots and restaurants here, on their website and also on Shopee and Lazada. A box of 40 capsules costs $49.90. Drinkers take two before drinking and two after.

They now have over 10,000 customers around the world, and have raised US$2.5 million (S$3.5 million) in funding to date. More than half went to research and development, prototyping and testing, and brand building.

The focus is now on going deeper into the markets where Bounceback is in, and coming up with new products. These include the hangover cure in liquid or jelly form, and an isotonic drink to help people hydrate the morning after.

Mr Ang named the product after the effect he wanted from taking the hangover cure - bouncing back after drinking. But the name also describes the journey he and Mr Teoh have taken so far - quitting their jobs, starting a business during a pandemic, and the obstacles along the way.

Like their product, they have bounced back. Mr Teoh says: "There have been ups and downs. There were times when we asked ourselves, 'Why did we quit (our jobs)?'"