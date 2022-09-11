Cheers for hangover help

You are heading out for a night of fun, with the promise of lots of wine, beer, cocktails or spirits. But you need to be alert for work the next day and not green in the face with a hangover.
What do you do?
You take a hangover cure.
There is an increasing number of options in convenience and grocery stores, and online. Many of the brands come from Japan or South Korea, and are available in liquid, jelly or pill form. The ones from Japan contain either turmeric or animal liver extract, or a combination of the two. Many Korean brands contain extracts from the fruit of the oriental or Japanese raisin tree, which is native to Korea, Japan and South-east Asia.
This extract, Dihydromyricetin or DHM, is what fights hangovers. In a study published in 2020 in the journal Alcoholism: Clinical And Experimental Research, researchers from the University of Southern California's School of Pharmacy found that the extract not only mitigates the effects of a hangover, but also "triggers profound changes that protect the liver".
Professor Jing Liang, one of the authors of the study, says: "We know DHM helps the body to metabolise alcohol faster, but how does it work? We found that it activates a cascade of mechanisms that erases alcohol from the body very quickly."
Two Singapore companies - DrinkAid and Bounceback - emerged during the pandemic, and are making strides in selling their hangover cures here and overseas. Both contain DHM and are sold as supplements, which are not subject to approvals and licensing by the Health Sciences Authority.
DrinkAid launched in August 2020 and broke even within a week. Its founders, Mr Ryan Foo and Mr Solomon Poon, say sales have doubled every year and they are now chalking up six-figure sales every month. The supplement is available in Malaysia, and the company is applying to have it distributed in Taiwan and Thailand. It also ships worldwide, and has had orders from customers in 20 countries.
Bounceback launched a year later, in August last year, in Singapore and Malaysia. In January, its hangover cure was launched in Canada and the United States, and in the United Kingdom and the European Union in March. In these four markets, the product is called Hangly.
Co-founder Roy Ang says he has seen a 30 per cent growth in revenue month on month, and the business chalked up 700 per cent growth between January and July this year.
Both companies have tie-ups with bars here to carry their product, and are in talks to have their supplements sold in petrol stations.
Their customers are white-collar professionals aged 25 and older, and both brands have slightly more male than female customers.
But these are by no means the only hangover cures that people in the drinks business rely on.
"The traditional and best cure is shijimi miso soup," says Mr Aki Eguchi, 41, bar director of the Jigger & Pony Group, referring to miso soup with black-shelled, freshwater clams.
Like others, he also swears by Hepalyse, a hangover cure from Japan that is available here.
Mr Jack Lau, 40, sake sommelier for restaurant group Iki Concepts, says: "We serve this to our customers for sake pairing meals and for certain sake masterclasses. The feedback has been very good. People who have taken it say it has solved their hangover problems."
Mr Derek Ong, 34, chief executive of Tipsy Collective, a restaurant and nightspots group, says he takes liver supplements from American brand Usana and also drinks oxygenated water.
Meanwhile, Mr Kaustubh Singh Negi, 27, brand ambassador for Stranger & Sons Gin, which is made by India's Third Eye Distillery, says: "I usually don't get hangovers, I'm one of those lucky people. But I do feel haggard after a big night. So I usually have a big meal first thing when I wake up, and loads of 100Plus and Pocari Sweat."
For Mr Boo Jing Heng, 31, beverage director of restaurant group Proper Concepts, it is easy-to-digest carbohydrates.
"Mee soto is my favourite," he says. "Also vitamin C, coconut water and lots of water to hydrate."
