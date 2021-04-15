Check mates

Chessboards being put together at Rechapados Ferrer in La Garriga, a town about 50km from Barcelona. The company, founded in the 1950s, began by providing a wood veneer service. However, in the 1960s, it started making chessboards and, today, it has become one of the leading exporters of the boards. Its sales have soared since being featured on the hit 2020 Netflix series, The Queen's Gambit.

PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE