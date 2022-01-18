Celebrity chef David Rocco back for One FM 91.3 anniversary

Senior Food Correspondent
Updated
Published
2 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Senior Food Correspondent

When radio station One FM 91.3 launched its popular The Big Show one year ago, its first guest was Canadian celebrity chef, author and television host David Rocco.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 18, 2022, with the headline Celebrity chef David Rocco back for One FM 91.3 anniversary. Subscribe