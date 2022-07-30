Celebrate National Day with F&B creations with a local twist

(Clockwise from top left) Indian set lunch at Rempapa, Starbucks' chili meatless crab pie, Swensen's chilli crab pasta, Old Chang Kee’s chilli crab sauce with fried mantou. PHOTOS: REMPAPA, STARBUCKS, SWENSEN'S, OLD CHANG KEE
SINGAPORE - As Singapore's 57th birthday beckons, here are some National Day creations with a local twist, like laksa prawn quiche and chilli crab pie.

Many consider chilli crab the quintessential Singaporean dish.

