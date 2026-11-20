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Fann Wong and Christopher Lee were spotted receiving an award for being parent volunteers at Maha Bodhi School, where their son Zed is enrolled.

SINGAPORE – They have won multiple accolades for their performances on screen, but local celebrity couple Fann Wong and Christopher Lee have added another set of awards to their collection – this time for contributing as parent volunteers at their son’s school.

According to news site AsiaOne on Nov 19 , a Xiaohongshu user said that she was documenting her daughter’s Primary 1 awards ceremony when she spotted the couple.

Their 12-year-old son, Zed, is enrolled at Maha Bodhi School .

“My child attends the same school as the celebrities’ child. Fann keeps herself looking so good and Christopher is very charming,” the user noted in the now-deleted post.

The post also included pictures of the couple receiving tokens of appreciation from the principal, See Lai Kwan, during the school’s Honours Day ceremony.

Wong, 55, is also listed on the school’s website as an executive committee member of its parent support group.

In September 2025, the actress shared two photos of herself on Instagram with several decorations she had illustrated for Teachers’ Day.

“Pouring my heart into these illustrations was a small way to say thank you to the amazing educators who shape our children every day,” she wrote in her caption.