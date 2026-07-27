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Casio to expand sales of popular AI pet robot Moflin with new colour

Since its launch in November 2024, the robot has proven more popular than expected, with cumulative sales exceeding 20,000 units.

TOKYO – Casio Comput er will release a new sakura pink colour for its pet robot product Moflin on Sept 4.

Since its launch in November 2024, the robot has proven more popular than expected, with cumulative sales exceeding 20,000 units. The company aims to expand sales, both domestically and internationally, by offering more colour options.

The palm-size and lightweight Moflin is characterised by its soft and fluffy fur (also described as “mofumofu” in Japanes e). Equipped with artificial intelligence, its emotional expressions become richer with daily interaction, and its personality – such as being “clingy” or “shy” – evolves over time.

It was previously available in two colours : silver and gold.

A survey was conducted on customers asking for their preferences for a new colour , with pink emerging as the most popular choice, associated with a sense of security, gentleness and happiness.

The product costs 64,900 yen (S$512), including tax.

According to research firm Global Informati on , the global pet robot market is projected to grow at an average annual rate of 6 per cen t between 2026 and 2033.

Casio launched Moflin in the US and the UK last October, and also in China in June 2026 . The company plans to strengthen its sales efforts overseas, anticipating that people overseas also seek comfort from pet robots. JAPAN TIMES/ASIA NEWS NETWORK