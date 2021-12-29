Caring for guide dog helped him stay physically, mentally healthy

Having to care for his guide dog helped Mr Chia Hong Sen through the circuit breaker restrictions last year.

When the 25-year-old trainer and consultant started working from home, the change in routine and lack of exercise began to affect his guide dog Clare.

Her usual routine involved taking him from his home in the east to his desk at the Guide Dog Singapore office in Sin Ming Lane.

She usually takes him to the bus stop, follows him aboard the bus and then navigates the distance from their destination bus stop to the MRT station gantry, taking lifts and escalators along the way.

"We used to get exercise through our commute. Now, we need to find time for physical exercise and take longer walks," says Mr Chia.

Clare can get bored with walks meant for exercise, he adds, as guide dogs find meaning in their work and are not always interested in walking for the sake of it.

The responsibility of ensuring Clare's well-being was helpful.

"It gave me a chance to step up. Everything had stopped, but Clare still needed her walks.

"I had to find ways to meet her needs and it felt like something I could do. There was a sense of continuity and structure. That is really beneficial for a guide dog - and to me as well."

Mr Chia has been paired with Clare since 2017. They live with his parents and younger sister.

He has a degree in management and digital innovation and works at Guide Dog Singapore. Here, he trains other visually impaired clients in the use of specialised assistive technology and mainstream devices such as smartphones and computers with accessibility services.

Mr Chia has retinal dystrophy and can perceive the difference between light and shadow, as well as colours to some extent.

His partnership with Clare helps him to be independent. They get around more easily than he would with a white cane.

"It's a lot less stressful. I direct Clare where to go (by giving verbal commands) and she handles the task of going straight, manoeuvring through crowds and navigating escalators and stairs," he says.

As their usual routes have been disrupted because of SafeEntry restrictions, Clare has helped Mr Chia navigate these changes.

She follows human traffic and displays intelligent disobedience, stopping at obstacles or moving around them so that he does not trip and fall.

There is now greater awareness in Singapore of the role guide dogs play, but more can be done to improve acceptance and understanding, says Mr Chia.

In the past, bus drivers were not aware that he could take Clare on board. Sometimes, private-hire cars still refuse to take them.

But for Mr Chia, Clare is an essential partner helping him get out and about. "She's like a friend. She knows that we work together."

Akshita Nanda

