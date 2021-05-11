Canvas for street art and culture

The mention of Haji Lane likely brings to mind its trendy bar and cafe scene, and a variety of eclectic independent stores. But much less talked about is the Kampong Glam neighbourhood's rich history and thriving urban arts scene.

I get up early one Thursday morning to go on a Street Art and Graffiti tour of the area - my first local walking tour.

It chronicles Kampong Glam's history by exploring its past as an ethnic enclave, up to its present as a canvas of vibrant street art. Participants can also look forward to getting their hands dirty in a spray-painting workshop after the tour.

Tour guide Jan Chow, who is in his 40s, begins the excursion on the corner of Bali Lane, interspersing historical facts with memories of his own.

The many double-storeyed shophouses lining the streets of Kampong Glam constitute the conservation area heralded since the 1990s and preserve the nostalgia of the cultural site.

He says: "If you want to visit my primary or secondary school now, you can't because they are all gone. So shophouses are very endearing to me because they tell age-old stories."

Our next turn leads us into a familiar stretch - Haji Lane - where shops that flank the narrow alley showcase their personalities in uniquely decorated storefronts.

Mr Chow says the shophouses were used as lodging for Hajj pilgrims from the 1800s - giving rise to its name.

It is hard to imagine a pathway packed with travellers preparing for their onward journey since Haji Lane is now better known to youth and tourists as an Insta-worthy spot.

En route to the next stop, our attention is brought to buildings covered in colourful graffiti art. We learn that street artists have to jump through hoops to have their artwork displayed on these slabs of wall. The process takes months and includes submitting multiple applications and design drafts.

The final stop is what Mr Chow calls "the jewel of Kampong Glam" - Sultan Mosque.

DISCOVA STREET ART AND GRAFFITI TOUR

WHAT A walking tour of Kampong Glam, conducted by Discova Singapore, with a focus on heritage and street art, and includes a spray-painting workshop ADMISSION $110 an adult, SingapoRediscovers Vouchers accepted INFO Tour runs for 3 1/2 hours on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 1pm. Contact the company for alternative arrangements. Go to str.sg/Jtzd

Steeped in history, it has been preserved since 1824 and gazetted as a national monument in 1975. Much of the mosque's design was influenced by the Indo-Saracenic style, which melds traditional Islamic elements with European architectural details.

He dives into a story from his childhood about his friend's grandmother, who contributed to building the mosque by donating glass bottles as raw materials and for use as ornamentation during construction.

After some scrutiny, we spot a black belt of glass bottles looping the base of the largest golden bulb-shaped dome.

This fun little game ends the heritage segment of the tour and begins the bit on street art.

We meet our next tour guide, urban artist Adam Wang, who goes by the moniker Dem, at Sultan Arts Village, a hole-in-the-wall compound housing art and retail spaces.

Having been in the street art scene for decades, he says though graffiti still has a negative connotation, there is much beauty in the art.

Like most art forms, graffiti is also an expression of individuality and creativity. And beyond its stereotype as vandalism lies a type of public art that reflects diverse street cultures and enhances the aesthetic value of spaces.

On the walk from Sultan Gate back to Bali Lane, we pass a diverse range of artworks spread across walls acting as canvases.

Pointing out the murals, Dem shares that pioneer graffiti artist Slacsatu works with vivid artsy flares in a style known as "alpha batik" while painter Yip Yew Chong's works feature brushstrokes depicting Singapore's yesteryear.

Graffiti art can take days to weeks to finish, depending on the detail of the artwork.

But in Singapore, where legal spaces for street art are so limited, I learn that illustrations can also simply change overnight as artists paint over the same canvas.

The final segment - a hands-on graffiti workshop - leads us to a studio in Aliwal Arts Centre.

We are guided through the workings of a spray-paint can before we have a go at it ourselves.

Our practice canvas is a wall already covered in an elaborate mural. We are all surprised, to say the least.

Nonetheless, there is a certain thrill to spray-painting a wall in public - even passers-by stop to watch us.

Controlling the tool is no easy feat, so we take our time getting used to it, doodling squares and lines several times.

As part of the workshop, a small square canvas is given to each participant. A few spots and splatters later, beautified by Dem's experienced hand, we each have our own spray-painted masterpiece to take home.

The tour ends on this high note and I leave Kampong Glam with more knowledge of the culture-rich district. But perhaps more exciting is the opportunity to leave my abstract - but artistic - strokes on a wall that will now be a part of the spirited arts scene here.

• Eating Air is an occasional series on local tours. For more stories on exploring Singapore, go to the SG Go Where website (str.sg/sg-go-where).