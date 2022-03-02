Chronic pain in her mid-section made it impossible for Madam Siti Haiza to sit or stand for long periods of time, let alone jog with her three kids.
She took painkillers daily and would even wake up cold and shivering because of the pain.
Chronic pain in her mid-section made it impossible for Madam Siti Haiza to sit or stand for long periods of time, let alone jog with her three kids.
She took painkillers daily and would even wake up cold and shivering because of the pain.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 02, 2022, with the headline Can't sit, stand or play from pelvic pain. Subscribe