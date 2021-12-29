Canine 'son' a constant companion

As the pandemic cut into his work as an exhibition guide, Mr Gary Lim, 61, chased the blues away by spending more time with his guide dog Jordie.

Mr Lim, who lives with his wife - a childcare teacher - and their two grown sons, often refers to his canine partner as another son.

"When my children and wife go to work and there's nobody here, he keeps me company," he says.

"If I feel like taking a walk, he walks with me. He's the one companion who will do anything with me and he is with me 24-7."

Mr Lim is a guide at Dialogue in the Dark Singapore (DiDsg), a collaboration between Ngee Ann Polytechnic and Dialogue Social Enterprise.

Guides like him take visitors around DiDsg, where they can carry out everyday activities in darkness.

With pandemic restrictions, the exhibition has shifted online and Mr Lim spends less time at his job.

He says: "The circuit breaker was a killer. The only consolation is that I am at home with my family."

Given Mr Lim's sociable and outgoing personality, not being able to interact with visitors in person has been difficult.

Luckily, he has Jordie for companionship. He has also become more dependent on the dog to take him around familiar haunts. As buildings changed entrances and exits to comply with SafeEntry measures, Mr Lim's mental map of his neighbourhood no longer helped him get around.

He says: "I had to relearn the routes even to my neighbourhood foodcourt. Luckily, Jordie caught on very fast."

Finding the TraceTogether gantry is also difficult, he adds. Not all gantries are monitored and not everyone understands that he needs help.

Mr Lim began losing his sight in his 30s due to glaucoma - a condition in which optic-nerve damage affects the eye and vision. He became fully blind in April 2016. He has been paired with Jordie since 2015.

A dog lover, he bonded quickly with the labrador during the first three weeks they were paired together for training. However, he jokes that Jordie is more fond of his wife. "When he is with me, he knows it's work."

He advises people who see guide dogs with their handlers to ask for permission before petting the dogs. If Jordie gets distracted, he may move off route and it will be difficult for both the dog and handler to get back on track.

But Mr Lim understands the appeal of his canine companion, who loves eating cucumbers and will happily spend hours lazing next to his handler.

"He's a great companion, a best friend. He doesn't talk back, he doesn't argue with me," he adds with a laugh.

