Just a few years ago, active noise-cancelling (ANC) was a premium feature mainly found in over-the-ear headphones.
Recent advances have made the technology smaller, lighter and more affordable.
Just a few years ago, active noise-cancelling (ANC) was a premium feature mainly found in over-the-ear headphones.
Recent advances have made the technology smaller, lighter and more affordable.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on February 06, 2022, with the headline Cancel the noise with earphones. Subscribe