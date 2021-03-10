Canberra lights up

Buildings in Canberra, Australia - such as the Parliament House (above), National Library of Australia and the Questacon-National Science and Technology Centre - become canvases for a light show that is part of the Enlighten Canberra festival. The event, which highlights culture and creativity, also includes outdoor film screenings and concerts as well as a hot-air balloon spectacular. It ends on Sunday.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  Published
    5 min ago

