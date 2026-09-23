Can collagen be vegan? How plant-based alternatives work

Holistic Way’s new hibiscus-derived formula skips animal collagen altogether, pairing the novel extract with nutrients aimed at supporting skin hydration and barrier health

Holistic Way’s first vegan collagen powder uses hibiscus extract to help the body produce collagen.

Can 1.5g of hibiscus extract a day make a measurable difference to the skin?

That was the question researchers set out to answer in a 12-week study involving 98 adults aged 35 to 60 with dry skin and wrinkles around the eyes. They tested VC-H1, a plant-based collagen alternative extracted from hibiscus, and reported improvements in skin hydration, elasticity and the appearance of wrinkles.

The study points to a relatively new development in the crowded collagen market and raises the question of what vegan collagen is and how it differs from traditional collagen supplements.

What happens when we consume collagen?

Collagen is one of the building blocks in the body. As a main structural protein, it helps provide strength, firmness and structure to tissues such as our tendons, ligaments, cartilage, bones, and of course, the skin.

“It accounts for roughly 25 to 30 per cent of the body’s protein,” notes nutritionist Jade Zhong, who is also a team lead of product development at JR Life Sciences, the parent company of supplement maker Holistic Way.

And while animal foods such as chicken skin, fish skin, pork skin and bone broth contain collagen or collagen-derived peptides, eating a lot of collagen does not mean that collagen simply travels to the skin or joints.

Explains Zhong: “It’s like eating a Lego model and having your body take it apart into individual pieces. Some of those pieces can then be reused to build collagen and other proteins. However, getting a substantial amount of collagen protein from food may require eating relatively large amounts of collagen-rich animal tissues.”

Can collagen be vegan?

Collagen is a structural protein found in animals, so a vegan diet cannot provide dietary collagen in itself, says Zhong.

Also, most products marketed as “vegan collagen” are not actually collagen – they are more accurately described as plant-based collagen boosters or collagen-supporting formulas, she adds.

Zhong explains: “Instead of giving you collagen directly, they typically contain amino acid blends intended to support the body’s own collagen production. These amino acids enter the body’s general amino acid pool and can be used for different functions, rather than specifically for collagen production.”

Holistic Way’s newly launched Bio-Elixir Vegan Collagen takes a different approach, she notes. It uses VC-H1, a novel ingredient developed by a South Korean biotech company. VC-H1 is an award-winning1 hibiscus enzyme extract containing hydrolysed hibiscus protein that has been broken down into small peptides using a water-based process.

Zhong says this distinguishes VC-H1 from plant-based formulations that primarily provide individual amino acids. “The hydrolysed hibiscus protein in VC-H1 contains peptides that specifically resemble those in animal collagen, which help signal the body to produce more collagen.”

In addition, plants naturally contain beneficial phytonutrients that are not found in animal-derived collagen, notes Zhong. These plant compounds provide antioxidant support by helping to neutralise oxidative stress and protect cells, which may help to slow down collagen degradation and premature skin ageing.

Zhong also explains that the hibiscus used in VC-H1 is sourced from dedicated organic farms through government partnerships, enabling greater control over quality, consistency and traceability.

She shares: “Vegan collagen alternatives appeal to consumers who want to care for their skin while also making choices that reflect their broader values – from plant-based nutrition and animal-free ingredients to a more sustainability-conscious approach to beauty.”

Holistic Way’s Bio-Elixir Vegan Collagen is enhanced with other skin-supporting ingredients selected to provide antioxidant protection and nutritional support, while supporting cellular health. PHOTO: HOLISTIC WAY

All-round support for healthier skin

Holistic Way spent seven months developing Bio-Elixir Vegan Collagen, its first-ever vegan collagen product.

In addition to using the VC-H1 plant-based collagen extracted from hibiscus, the product is enhanced with other skin-supporting ingredients: NMN to support cellular energy, rice ceramides to help reinforce the skin’s barrier, acerola fruit for its high vitamin C content to aid collagen production as well as antioxidant properties, and chia seed for omega-3, fibre, protein and other nutrients.

Says Zhong: “Rather than creating a collagen-only product, we wanted to develop a more comprehensive formula that goes beyond providing structural support. Each daily scoop combines collagen-supporting peptides with ingredients selected to provide antioxidant protection and support cellular health and nutrition. In this way, the formula takes a more 360-degree approach to skin wellness, supporting skin from multiple complementary angles rather than focusing on collagen alone.”

Available as a powder, each tub provides 20 servings. Each scoop can be mixed in 150ml of room-temperature or cold water, or even in a favourite smoothie to create a refreshing, yuzu-flavoured drink.

Holistic Way’s Bio-Elixir Vegan Collagen is priced at $88 and is available at Guardian, Unity, Watsons and online at www.holisticway.com.sg

Footnote:

1SIAL 2022 Grand Prix; ANUGA Japan 2024 (two awards); Vitafoods 2024 Finalist