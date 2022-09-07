Can a foam roller ease tension? Maybe

NEW YORK - Muscle tension, whether the result of sitting all day or a tough workout, can make it hard to move the way you want to.

An hour on the massage table might ease pain and improve performance, but some experts say you can get similar benefits from a foam roller at home.

Research supporting the practice is still building, and some scientists are sceptical of it, but there are a few things you need to know if you are going to try it.

HOW FOAM ROLLING MAY HELP

Each muscle in your body is held in place by layers of connective tissue called fascia.

According to Mr Cedric Bryant, president and chief science officer at the American Council on Exercise, both exercise and inactivity can cause this tissue to become stiff or dense, generating tension throughout a muscle or tightness in a more localised area - a so-called trigger point or knot - and restricting flexibility and range of motion.

When stiff or misaligned fascia prevent muscles and joints from moving effectively, exercise can be uncomfortable and risky.

"If you can't move your shoulder because your joints or muscles are tight, you'll usually end up with an injury when you try to strengthen it," says Ms Theresa Marko, a physical therapist based in New York City and an adjunct professor at Stony Brook University.

In theory, rolling a muscle over a stiff, cylindrical piece of foam does something similar to massage. "Much like massage, foam rolling uses friction to release tension and realign the fascia," says Mr Bryant.

One recent systematic review of 49 studies concluded that foam rolling for 90 seconds to two minutes at a time often reduced muscle stiffness and increased range of motion, or the ability of joints to move.

Other small studies have found foam rolling can also improve flexibility, or the ability of soft tissues to elongate, at least in the short term.

Longer-term studies have found that rolling the hamstrings three times a week for four weeks also improved flexibility.

Adding a foam roller to your cool-down routine may also prevent or lessen post-workout soreness by promoting blood flow.

A 2014 study suggested foam rolling after strength training attenuated muscle soreness while improving exercise performance, measured through vertical jump height and range of motion.

HOW IT MAY HARM

Not everyone is sold on foam rolling, though.

Dr Elizabeth Gardner, an associate professor of orthopaedics at the Yale School of Medicine, says the people she treats often put too much faith in it.

"Oh foam rollers - how my athletes love thee," she writes in an e-mail. "But unfortunately, their obsession with foam rolling is unfounded scientifically."

She says most studies backing foam rolling are small and often use different methods from one another, making it hard to tell why they work.

Mr Bryant admits there are not enough large, well-designed studies to confirm the practice's effectiveness.

One 2015 meta-analysis of 14 articles concluded that while foam rolling seems to improve movement and reduce muscle soreness, there is no agreed-upon way to do it.

Foam rollers can also cause injuries in some people. People with arthritis can damage their joints, for example, and rolling on an injury, whether a broken bone or torn muscle, could exacerbate it.

People with mobility issues or anyone who cannot control his or her body weight on the ground should use caution too, or ask a physical therapist for a safer alternative.

If you decide to try foam rolling, Dr Michael Fredericson, professor of sports medicine at the Stanford School of Medicine, suggests a stiff roller. You can also find some with textured ridges and lumps, which Mr Bryant says may relieve deeper muscle tension.

Mr Jean-Michel Brismee, a physical therapist and director at the International Academy of Orthopaedic Medicine, recommends beginning with lighter pressure and not putting too much of one's body weight onto the roller.

A minute or two is generally enough time, but you can start with less.

