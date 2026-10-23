Call of Duty video game franchise seeks to win back fans with warfare spectacle

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Visitors play Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 4 at Paris Games Week in the French capital on Oct 21.

PARIS - The latest instalment in the Call of Duty video game franchise, arriving on Oct 23, brings back the high-adrenaline action that fuelled its success in an effort to revitalise a series that has been losing momentum.

Breaking from the fictional Eastern European and Middle Eastern settings of previous games, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 takes place in South Korea following a North Korean invasion, set against mounting US-Russia tensions.

The game follows several parallel stories: the survival of a squad of young American and South Korean soldiers thrust into the heart of battle, the journey of a former serviceman driven by a thirst for revenge, and a power struggle surrounding a new North Korean leader – a character players can even step into the shoes of.

Across the 16 stages that make up its campaign – which can be completed in about six hours – Modern Warfare 4 places a heavy emphasis on battlefields rocked by gunfire and explosions.

The graphics are highly realistic, and the game returns to the elements that fuelled its initial success: frenetic action and large-scale combat experienced from a soldier’s perspective.

It includes several disturbing scenes, including civilians forced to flee a South Korean town, the hanging of a North Korean deserter and several summary executions.

Nolann Noy, 21, who previewed the title on Oct 22 at Paris Games Week praised the gameplay, saying: “The way the movement feels is incredible – it’s so fluid.”

Alex Hernandez, 42, said it was “really well-made; the gameplay is sharp and responsive”.

Insider Gaming called it “the best campaign ever created”, while Eurogamer Germany described it as “a true action blockbuster”, despite a “weak storyline”.

Developed in parallel by several studios, Call of Duty has been split into two series for more than 15 years, with new titles released in alternating years.

The Modern Warfare games depict military conflicts in the modern era, inspired by international tensions, while the Black Ops games take place in an alternate reality where the Cold War never ended.

Modern Warfare 4 was developed by American studio Infinity Ward, which was behind the original 2003 series and the 2019 reboot of the Modern Warfare sub-series.

It faces the difficult task of setting things right following Modern Warfare 3 (2023) – developed by Sledgehammer Games – which was poorly received by the public and critics.

Black Ops 7, which was released in 2025, was also a disappointment, outsold by its chief competitor Battlefield 6.

Unlike its predecessor, Modern Warfare 4 will not initially be available on Game Pass, Microsoft’s subscription service.

For the first time in 16 years, Call of Duty will be available on a Nintendo console: the Switch 2, which is more powerful than its predecessor. AFP