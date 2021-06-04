By kids, for kids

Children and young people trying out the exhibits (above) at the Children's Biennale in the Groninger Museum in Groningen, the Netherlands, on Tuesday. The interactive art exhibition, which was opened by Dutch Queen Maxima earlier the same day, is curated by children, who also helped to set up and plan the marketing for the event. The biennale is organised in collaboration with the National Gallery Singapore and will run till January next year.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
