By a whisker

It was time for the animals to get their vital statistics recorded at ZSL London Zoo on Thursday, and penguins, camels and squirrel monkeys were among the creatures that turned up.

To measure a critically endangered brain coral, keeper Colette Gibbings dove into the water (left), while a Sumatran tiger stretched against a huge ruler (above, far left) to get its height taken during the annual event.

Keeper Jess Jones, on the other hand, was keeping track of the Humboldt penguins statistics (above, centre) and among them was penguin chick Bobby, who hatched at the zoo in April and was going on the scales for the first time.

Also getting measurements taken were the camels (above). A domestic Bactrian camel was coaxed into getting weighed by her keeper Mick Tiley.

To measure the animals, the keepers at the zoo have to come up with various ways to entice them. For instance, penguins have to be tricked into walking over the weighing scales as they line up for their food, while squirrel monkeys are offered tasty treats.

The information recorded will be added to a database shared with zoos the world over that helps zookeepers to compare information on thousands of endangered species.