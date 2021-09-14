Bubble tea, care packs for Covid-19 health workers

SINGAPORE - During the pandemic, medical technologists here have been working round the clock in laboratories, hospitals and testing centres risking their safety while handling Covid-19 samples.

Their work has helped the authorities to trace infected people and curb the spread of outbreaks.

To honour their efforts, Advanced MedTech Holdings, a home-grown global medical technology company, gave out masks and bubble tea vouchers to these workers in a campaign called Proud to Pipette.

At least 1,000 reusable masks, along with a QR code to redeem KOI bubble tea vouchers, were distributed from Aug 23 to Sept 3 to companies such as Parkway Laboratory Services, Innoquest Diagnostics, Pathnova Laboratories and Asia Genomics.

Among those who received the gifts was Mr Ng Boon Sing, an assistant production manager at medical supplies manufacturer Alliance BioMed, who handles simulated Covid-19 virus particles as part of the testing for manufacturing polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test kits.

Says the 33-year-old: "People often think of healthcare workers on the frontline, but know little about the work that we do behind the scenes. The masks and the bubble tea vouchers are good cheer for us."

In another move to recognise health workers, more than 25,000 healthcare workers at hospitals here have been given complimentary one-year membership to the Fuzzie Corporate Club.

The club offers discounts and privileges from over 600 brands in Singapore, across categories such as food, wellness, fitness and groceries. The membership, which is worth $144 per year, was given free to employees at 11 healthcare institutions including National University Hospital (NUH), Tan Tock Seng Hospital, Farrer Park Hospital and Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Dr Janice Lam, a consultant ophthalmologist at NUH, says she has used the app to redeem discounts on dining and massage deals.

"It's a useful and meaningful gift to healthcare workers. The special perks boost our morale and shows that we are appreciated as we push on during the pandemic," says the 36-year-old.



Alliance BioMed assistant production manager Ng Boon Sing was one of those who received gifts from Advanced MedTech Holdings, and Dr Janice Lam found the Fuzzie app a useful and meaningful gift to healthcare workers. PHOTOS: ADVANCED MEDTECH HOLDINGS, DR JANICE LAM



In another initiative, by radio station Kiss92, front-line workers can call in with their stories in a radio segment called Kiss of Life on the morning show titled Wake Up and Go with Div & Jo.

They can share their challenges, motivations and words of encouragement for other frontliners. Listeners can also nominate a family member or friend who has been serving as a frontliner and share stories from their perspective.

For instance, Ms Nur Sabrina, 33, wrote in to nominate her husband, who has been working as a swabber since June last year.

"It's a good platform for everyday Singaporeans to share how they have been fighting through the pandemic and may it inspire other frontliners not to give up in their fight too," she says.



Kiss92 DJs Divian Nair and Jo Tan with the hampers for the Kiss of Life initiative. PHOTO: KISS92



As part of the Kiss of Life initiative, front-line workers who call in or are nominated will receive a hamper filled with snacks and drinks.

Kiss92 has also supported the efforts of national agency SportSG, and national volunteerism movement Team Nila to put together 25,000 care packs, which contain anti-bacterial body wash, snacks, beverages and vitamins.

The packs were delivered to hospitals and polyclinics, and other frontliners such as hawkers and safe distancing ambassadors from Aug 30 to Sept 8.