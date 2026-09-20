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BTS returns to iHeartRadio Music Festival after 6 years; Le Sserafim follows on day 2

The iHeartRadio Music Festival is an annual two-day event held in Las Vegas that brings together the biggest names across multiple genres and formats.

BTS and Le Sserafim took the stage on consecutive nights at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, with BTS returning to the event after six years and Le Sserafim becoming the first K-pop girl group to perform there.

BTS closed the festival’s first night on Sept 18 at T-Mobile Arena, leaning heavily on large visuals and special effects for a cinematic feel.

The group framed the performance around what it called “BTS 2.0,” a concept tied to its latest album and the group’s current phase.

BTS opened with Swim, the lead track from its fifth LP, Arirang, as wave imagery filled the screens behind the members. The group followed with 2.0, another track from the album that echoed the theme of the set, as well as its 2017 hit Mic Drop and Fya.

“Thank you so much, iHeart, for having us tonight,” RM told the crowd after the opening performances. “We’re having such a great and honourable time.”

Addressing fans in the arena, he added, “Vegas always feels good thanks to you guys. Thank you so much.”

BTS opened with Swim, the lead track from its fifth LP, Arirang, as wave imagery filled the screens behind the members. PHOTO: AFP

In an interview conducted before the performance, J-Hope said the group was grateful to be back on large stages after completing their military service. RM reflected on the continued enthusiasm of BTS fans, known as Army.

“They’re literally the best fans in the world,” RM said. “It’s been 14 years, and seeing them singing along to all the Korean lyrics, that’s the most amazing part. That’s incredible.”

Le Sserafim took the stage the following day, becoming the first K-pop girl group to perform at the festival.

“It’s our first time performing here, so it’s an absolute honour,” Huh Yunjin said in a pre-show interview. “We also heard that it’s the first time a K-pop girl group has participated in the show, so we’re really honoured and excited.”

The five-member group opened with Made My Night, its latest release created in collaboration with Blizzard Entertainment’s shooting game Overwatch, before moving through Boompala, the lead track of its recent LP – ‘Pureflow’, Pt. 1 – as well as Iconic By Mistake, Saki, Spaghetti and Crazy.

For Iconic By Mistake, originally released in June as a collaboration with fellow Hybe girl groups Illit and Katseye, Le Sserafim performed a shortened version featuring only its own section.

The group appeared in Western-inspired outfits incorporating cowboy boots, plaid and denim, giving the performance a visual theme that matched the Las Vegas setting.

Le Sserafim opened with Made My Night, before moving through Boompala, as well as Iconic By Mistake, Saki, Spaghetti and Crazy. PHOTO: REUTERS

“We heard that Vegas doesn’t do anything halfway. Well, neither do we, so we would love for you to make most of the night with us,” Yunjin told fans after performing Made My Night and Boompala.

“You make our nights every night and we hope to make yours tonight in Vegas.”

Le Sserafim’s appearance follows a string of major festival and broadcast stages in 2026. The group recently performed at Summer Sonic 2026 in Japan and returned to BlizzCon in Anaheim, California, where it closed the main stage on Sept 13.

Ahead of its performance, Le Sserafim shared a photo with BTS on its official social media account on Sept 18 , drawing attention to the two Hybe acts’ back-to-back appearances at the festival.

The groups have also crossed paths musically in recent years. Huh Yunjin participated in a track from J-Hope’s solo album in 2024, while J-Hope later featured on Le Sserafim’s Spaghetti.

The iHeartRadio Music Festival, held on Sept 18 and 19 , is an annual two-day event held in Las Vegas that brings together the biggest names across multiple genres and formats.

Other than BTS and Le Sserafim, 2026 ’s line-up featured artists including Cardi B, Snoop Dogg, Muse and Zara Larsson. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK