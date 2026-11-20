Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The group will perform at Kaohsiung National Stadium in Taiwan on Nov 19, 21 and 22.

SEOUL – BTS begin the Asia-Pacific leg of their Arirang world tour in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on Nov 19 , continuing a global trek that has already taken them across North America, Europe and South America.

They are set to perform at Kaohsiung National Stadium in Taiwan on Nov 19, 21 and 22 , before heading to Bangkok; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Singapore; Jakarta, Indonesia; Hong Kong and Bulacan, the Philippines.

Across Asia, BTS will stage 21 concerts in seven cities, followed by five additional shows in Melbourne and Sydney in February 2027, bringing the Asia-Pacific leg to 26 performances across nine cities.

Kaohsiung has rolled out a series of citywide programmes around the concerts, with landmarks including 85 Sky Tower, Love River, Great Harbor Bridge and Kaohsiung Music Center illuminated in purple, a signature colour long associated with the group and its fandom, known as Army.

Other programmes planned during the concert period in Taiwan include a music fountain show along Love River and K-pop random play dance events across the city.

The city has also introduced transportation and tourism measures aimed at concertgoers.

A Bus 613 shuttle service, referencing BTS’ June 13 debut date, will operate during the concerts, while selected pedestrian signals around the city feature messages such as “Army Stop” and “Army Go”.

A BTS-themed photo zone has also been installed at Kaohsiung International Airport, while welcome messages are displayed on subway gates.

The concerts will also reach audiences outside Taiwan through live viewing screenings.

BTS’ Kaohsiung show on Nov 21 and the Jakarta concert on Dec 29 will be screened in theatres across more than 80 countries and regions, either live or on a delayed basis, depending on time zone.

The Kaohsiung concert is expected to be shown on roughly 3,300 screens worldwide, while the Jakarta show will reach around 2,800 screens.

The tour will later move to Singapore, where BTS will perform four shows at the National Stadium on Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22.

The concerts will coincide with The City Arirang, a month-long city-wide project running from Dec 1 to 31 in collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board.

Programmes will include a light and music show at Jewel Changi Airport, a drone show involving 1,500 drones on resort island Sentosa, and red illuminations across landmarks near Marina Bay, including the Merlion, Singapore Flyer and Fullerton Hotel.

BTS’ city-wide project, which began in Seoul in March, expanded to Las Vegas, Busan, London and New York before arriving in the South-east Asian city.

The Singapore edition will be its longest-running edition so far, spanning the entire month of December.

Meanwhile, BTS emerged as the biggest winner at the 2026 Melon Music Awards on Nov 14 and 15 , taking home six trophies, including the grand prizes for artist of the year and album of the year for Arirang, as well as best male group and stage of the year.

BTS also earned five group nominations for the upcoming MAMA Awards to be held Nov 20 and 21 , including artist of the year, album of the year, best male group, best vocal performance group and best music video. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK