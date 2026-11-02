BTS Jimin’s father announces closure of Busan cafe in one year

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Visitors can also leave messages for Jimin in guest books, purchase merchandise and, if lucky, meet his father, who occasionally greets fans and signs autographs.

BUSAN – ZM-illennial, a cafe in Busan operated by BTS member Jimin’s father, has announced plans to close in one year.

“Starting from today, ZM-illennial has 365 days left with you,” it said in an Instagram post on Nov 1. The reason for the decision was not disclosed.

ZM-illennial has become a popular stop for BTS fans visiting Busan, the hometown of two BTS members, Jimin and Jungkook.

More than just a place to grab coffee, it doubles as something of a proud father’s tribute to his son, with BTS memorabilia, artwork of Jimin and gifts from fans filling the space.

Visitors can also leave messages for Jimin in guest books, purchase merchandise and, if lucky, meet his father, who occasionally greets fans and signs autographs.

The cafe expressed gratitude to customers and fans who have supported the business over the years, including those who travelled long distances to visit.

“To everyone who has visited, cherished, and continued to support ZM-illennial with unwavering love and kindness, we sincerely thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” the cafe wrote.

“We hope these 365 days will be more than just a countdown, but a precious time to create more happiness and memories together,” the post reads. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK