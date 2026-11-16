British minister slams Russell Brand’s ‘disgusting’ message from jail

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British comedian and actor Russell Brand protested his innocence in a video uploaded to YouTube.

LONDON – Britain’s foreign minister on Nov 16 condemned as “disgusting” a social media message by Russell Brand from behind bars in which the disgraced actor showed “no remorse” after being jailed for rape and sexual assault.

Brand’s wife Laura Gallacher read the message from her husband in which he protested his innocence in a video uploaded to their YouTube channel.

The 51-year-old comedian and actor turned conservative, religious online guru, was jailed for 10½ years last week for one rape and three sexual assaults.

In his message, Brand also revealed he had been moved to a lower security prison and was being housed with other sex offenders.

“No remorse, no sympathy for the victims, just disgusting comments,” Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband told Sky News.

The message comes as an alleged victim of Brand publicly called for changes in the law to stagger the age of consent.

Mia Latter, who was 16 when she met Brand, told the Sunday Times she believed sexual relationships between adults over the age of 18 and teenagers aged 16 and 17 should be made illegal.

The current age of consent in Britain is 16.

The allegation by Latter, now 37, featured in reporting by The Times, Sunday Times and the Channel 4 Dispatches programme.

The reporting in 2023 paved the way for the police investigation that resulted in Brand being jailed, although her case did not form part of the court case.

Police are now considering fresh allegations brought by at least two other women who say they were assaulted by Brand.

Officers are also probing “serious sexual offences” alleged against comedian and children’s author David Walliams, 55, who has denied committing any offences.

ITN television and The Guardian daily last week reported on claims by multiple women dating as far back as 2003, including that Walliams sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl. AFP