British F1 driver Ollie Bearman’s dogs help him switch off from life in the fast lane

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British F1 racer Ollie Bearman and his dogs Freddie (left), an English bull terrier, and Ruby, a Boston terrier.

SINGAPORE – After a tough Formula 1 race weekend, British driver Ollie Bearman does not have to explain himself to Freddie and Ruby.

They are his two family dogs – Freddie is a nine-year-old English bull terrier and Ruby, a six-year-old Boston terrier.

“They don’t care how the race went. They just like being part of the pack,” the 21-year-old tells The Straits Times.

The dogs are now sharing some of the limelight with Bearman through his partnership with Singapore-based global pet lifestyle brand Vetreska.

In May, Vetreska named Bearman as its official global luxury pet accessories partner, with Freddie and Ruby appearing alongside Bearman in campaign material. It is the first crossover between the worlds of F1 and pet lifestyle.

Founded in 2017, Vetreska makes design-led pet products ranging from furniture and toys to bowls and walking accessories, with an emphasis on colourful, playful designs.

One of its latest launches is the Circuit Collection, a motor racing -inspired pet accessories range associated with Bearman. It includes rope leashes, quick-fit harnesses and poop-bag dispensers in racing red, silver and black.

The range will make its Singapore debut at a Vetreska pop-up at Ion Orchard from Oct 3 to 11. Bearman will make an appearance at a closed-door event on Oct 6, where he will speak about the partnership and join a pet fashion runway featuring invited pets.

For Bearman, the collaboration appealed precisely because it was somewhat unexpected.

“It’s certainly not your typical F1 partnership. I don’t think there are any other pet brands on the grid. But that’s what I really liked about it,” he says.

“For starters, I love animals, especially dogs. And when I learnt more about Vetreska, I liked how it sees pets – not just as animals, but as family members. That’s how I see Freddie and Ruby.”

He was also drawn to its bold, colourful designs, and combination of style and practicality.

“My dogs are with me a lot when I’m home. So if I’m going to use pet products, they should look good and work well. Overall, it just felt like a natural fit for me.”

A lifelong animal lover

Bearman’s affection for animals goes back long before he became an F1 driver.

“Animals were always a big part of my life growing up. We have horses, rabbits, a cat and, of course, dogs. It felt like a zoo at home sometimes,” he says.

He grew up with a husky from the time he was born. Freddie and Ruby later joined the family as puppies.

The two have very different temperaments.

Ruby is the more playful and inquisitive one, who always wants to know what is happening and be involved in everything; while Freddie is much more chilled and content to take things at his own pace.

“They balance each other out quite well,” Bearman says. “Ruby brings the energy and Freddie keeps things calm.”

Bearman has had a rapid rise through motor racing.

He made his F1 debut at 18 at the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, stepping in at short notice for an unwell Carlos Sainz and finishing seventh. He became a full-time F1 driver in 2025 and achieved a career-best fourth-place finish at the Mexico City Grand Prix that year.

Now in his second full season in F1, he has continued to score points in 2026, including a fifth-place finish at the Chinese Grand Prix in March.

He will return to Singapore for the Singapore Grand Prix from Oct 9 to 11, with the Marina Bay Street Circuit hosting a Sprint race for the first time in 2026.

Switching off from racing

Bearman describes himself as intensely competitive and focused on getting “faster, smoother” at the track.

At home, it is a different story.

“I’m more relaxed. I would be doing my own things and spending time with my family, my girlfriend and Freddie and Ruby,” he says. “They’re a good reminder to switch off a bit and not take everything too seriously all the time.”

Even at home, racing is rarely far away – Bearman has a racing simulator – so his dogs give him an excuse to step outside that bubble.

“When it’s time for a break, it’s great to spend time with Freddie and Ruby. Simple things – taking them for a walk, chasing a tennis ball around. It’s a good way to clear my head and refocus.”

British F1 racer Ollie Bearman and his dogs Freddie and Ruby in luxury pet lifestyle brand Vetreska's Fast Life. PHOTO: VETRESKA

His globe-trotting schedule means he does not see them as often as he once did.

“So I miss the normal everyday stuff – wagging tails in the morning, playing outside together,” he says. “But it makes coming back home all the more special – they’re always very excited to see me. And I’m excited to see them.”

Their routine is deliberately ordinary: walks, some outdoor play and, weather permitting, time in the sun.

“When I’m home, it’s nice to have something simple and normal,” says Bearman. “Of course, for them, the real highlights of the day are still breakfast and dinner.”

And after particularly demanding race weekends, it is that lack of complication that Bearman values most.

“Freddie will usually come and sit close by, very calm, and Ruby will be straight over wanting attention and trying to play,” he says.

“They don’t care about results or pressure. They’re just happy to see you and I think that’s what makes them so special.”